Alun Wyn Jones 'breaks unwritten law' with Joe Marler's testicle grab reaction

Former England fullback Mike Brown has labelled Joe Marler's testicle-grabbing ban a "witch hunt" and pointed the finger firmly at Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones.

Marler was banned for 10 weeks for his unsavoury act on Jones during England's 33-30 Six Nations win.

The harsh penalty has polarised the UK rugby community and, according to Brown, is testing the unwritten rules of team mates as Marler and Jones have been with the British & Irish Lions.

"By all accounts, Jones is an intelligent guy with a law degree. He must have known that by criticising the officials for not picking up on the incident it would turn up the heat on Marler. They have been on Lions tours together so I was surprised by that. There's an unwritten rule that you don't turn on another player unless they've done something beyond the pale. Maybe I'm just too old-school?" Brown wrote in a column for the Daily Mail.

Brown is adamant the punishment outweighs the crime and blames Jones for pushing things beyond the playing field and into the judiciary.

"It was a silly mistake I'm not condoning but all it warranted was a slap on the wrist. Instead, he has been the victim of a witch-hunt and an equally ridiculous outcome," Brown said of his former England team mate Marler and suggested Jones had a bit of history himself.

"What concerns me is that rugby seems to be guilty of double standards, with the sport treating certain people in certain way," Brown wrote for the Daily Mail.

GETTY IMAGES Former England fullback Mike Brown has come to the defence of Joe Marler.

"If the roles were reversed between Marler and Jones, would there be all this hysteria? I'm not sure. Jones is pinned up like some kind of saint. He hounded Kyle Sinkler for the whole game last year with verbals and cheapshots but he was hailed as a genius. If I did that, all the Welsh fans would be calling me every name under the sun.

"As soon as Jones made an issue out of the Marler incident in his press conference, it was inevitable the story would turn into a circus.

"As soon as an incident starts generating headlines, World Rugby have to be seen to be doing something about it."

Brown felt Marler was suffering as he felt the abuse of social media trolls.

"The attacks that Marler and his family have received on social media are disgusting. The people involved in that should be investigated. His wife, Daisy, has had abuse. People messaging her saying, 'How can you let this guy near your kids.' It's a disgrace."