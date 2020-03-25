Court hears Lawrence Dallaglio's credit card 'used in London brothel'

A London court heard a credit card belonging to former England rugby captain Lawrence Dallaglio was allegedly used to make payments of $20,000 in a brothel.

Dallaglio, 47, was interviewed under caution by police in the presence of a solicitor during an investigation into a gang believed to be running a high class prostitution racket and selling cocaine at the London establishment.

Father of two Dallaglio was not arrested and wasn't required to give evidence at the six week trial.

No further action was taken against Dallaglio and it wasn't established what his money was spent on.

The case was reported by The Sun newspaper and has been followed by other British outlets including The Telegraph.

The case came after police raided the brothel in Holborn, central London.

Dallaglio's name is understood to be among 180,000 credit and debit card receipts discovered here.

The trial heard the gang made $800,000 in six months before the police raid shut it down.

STUFF Lawrence Dallaglio dishes out orders as England captain.

Prosecutor Hugh Forgan told the court: "It wasn't just sex that was for sale there. We say cocaine was also available as well and it is an offence to run a brothel and to sell the Class A drug cocaine."

The Sun's reporting said Dallaglio's alleged spending "was revealed to the jury to try to establish the brothel's profits came from vice and also drug dealing, which carries a heavier sentence".

Five people were jailed on a variety of charges including running a brothel, possession of criminal property, drug dealing and money-laundering.

Dallaglio relinquished the England captaincy in 1999 after drug allegations in The News of the World.

Dallaglio "categorically denied" the newspaper's claim and said he had been the victim of "an elaborate set-up".

He went on to play 85 times for England, including winning the 2003 World Cup. He also made three tours with the British & Irish Lions.

Dallaglio is now a media pundit on rugby and has been a World Cup ambassador.