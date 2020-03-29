'Head coach is Boris Johnson': Eddie Jones' plea for England to fight coronavirus together

England rugby coach Eddie Jones is urging the nation behind Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the fight against coronavirus.

England rugby coach Eddie Jones is rallying the nation behind Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the fight against coronavirus.

The Rugby Football Union is projected to lose £45-50 million (NZ$93-103 million) over the next 18 months, and Jones on Friday (NZ time) confirmed he had taken a pay cut in excess of 25 per cent.

With many clubs also in financial strife, it's a grim time for the game, sport in general, and society overall, but in a video message, Jones made an impassioned plea for the rugby community to band together and remain positive.

"Rugby has always been a game about teamwork and at the moment teamwork is so important for the nation," Jones said.

READ MORE:

* Aus rugby star says pay cuts vital

* Baby joy for Anscombe

* All Blacks taking pay cuts

* What's next for the coaches?

A message from Eddie to the entire rugby community 🌹



Keep supporting each other, keep improving and #StayHome pic.twitter.com/9q09akw5dU — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) March 27, 2020

"So make sure you keep your discipline up, follow the head coach, which at the moment is Boris Johnson, so keep your discipline, keep your social distance."

Last week the RFU suspended all rugby activity, ending the season for all levels below the Premiership. It means thousands of players face the prospect of a long spell without playing a game. But Jones has urged patience and positivity.

"For the players, keep working on your game, you can still improve your game at this time," he said. "You can set up a gym at home, you can do some training in the backyard, you can practice your skills, get your parents to help you.

"And to the parents, I know it is a hard time for you, I was down in Horsham last week and a father was saying he had to tell his son that rugby training is no longer on.

"It's a difficult time but keep positive because we will get out of this, we will beat this virus and rugby will commence. So keep your spirits up, we're supporting you and keep supporting England."