Coronavirus crisis is perfect opportunity to change rugby for the better

The Crusaders' All Black wing Sevu Reece is one of the big stars of Super Rugby, yet crowds had dwindled in the Sanzaar competition long before spectator lockouts.

OPINION: The scale of the coronavirus crisis is so huge that it is hard to come up with the right metaphor to capture the economic damage it will cause to rugby.

This is not like switching off the car and idling it in the garage for a month or two, ready to turn back on again when the authorities say so. It's more like switching off the car and then watching someone take the engine apart. Good luck putting all those pieces back together.

But, in an odd way, there lies the opportunity: to take some time out and rebuild something that is fit for purpose for the next decade.

So, where do we start?

I'll be honest – and there is a great line in The Irishman where Harvey Keitel's character tells a nervous Robert de Niro, "This is not the time to not say" – a well-known Australian player has shared some excellent ideas with this reporter on a potential domestic competition in recent years. By necessity, that correspondence was private, but former players outside the system are in a better position to articulate the same desire.

For example, in 2018, All Blacks legend Sir John Kirwan told Stuff about returning the tribalism to the New Zealand game. Thanks to the wonders of online audience tracking, it was apparent from the numbers the yarn generated that this was an idea that definitely struck a chord.

So, there is something out there among fans, ex-players and current players that says our current rugby models are failing us.

Without getting too sentimental, I would broadly define this as a yearning for meaning, or magic, in the code. The same feeling you had as a kid playing with brothers or sisters in the backyard and absolutely giving it to them after scoring a try, taking a wicket, whatever.

Mark Metcalfe Wallabies captain and Waratahs stalwart Michael Hooper is one of the highest paid players in Australian rugby.

Is Super Rugby servicing this desire at the moment? Well, have a look at the stands.

Roughly speaking – and the point of this column is to put forward the strategic case for bold change not get into the mechanics – rugby in Australia should largely be a domestic affair, with the national champions then playing their equivalent in New Zealand (or South Africa or Japan), which would then lead into the Test season.

Of course, many will say: "This is ridiculous, there's no money in it and we'd lose all our players."

My response is, correct. I'm not sitting on a set of data that says this would be a guaranteed 100 per cent success and immediately the envy of the world.

And, yes, in exchange for less travel but more meaning, players would probably have to take less money (it already seems odd to me that the world No.7 Wallabies are paying blokes up to $1 million a year).

Bradley Kanaris Manasa Mataele on the burst for the Crusaders against the Sunwolves in Brisbane.

But I would also argue that the merits of a domestic competition have never really been tested because Wallabies and All Blacks have been held back from their clubs/provinces for so long. Would people watch if Michael Hooper and Taniela Tupou were running around for Sydney and Brisbane clubs? I'm tipping they would.

Also, after 25 years of chasing the money, and new markets, where are we? The broadcasters on both sides of the ditch have the arses hanging out of their pants, fans in Australia have left the game and, in New Zealand, declining participation levels among young men (yes, New Zealand, where rugby is supposedly a religion) is setting off alarm bells.

I would also love to see countries such as Australia take back a bit more control of their own season and calendar and be given the flexibility to stage events like rugby Origin games. At the moment, it feels like too many concessions are made to the SANZAAR beast.

Will any of this strategic thinking come to fruition? Sadly, I don't think so. I suspect there is such a rush to get "product" back on the screens that it will consume everyone's energy and time.

Then, once that is done, the human capacity to forget will mean the lessons of the coronavirus crisis will soon be consigned to memory and we will plough ahead with the current Super Rugby-Rugby Championship format, more or less.

That will be a shame, but I implore the leaders of the game to answer one question: Where, honestly speaking, do you think the game in Australia (and a lesser extent New Zealand) will be in 10 years on the current trajectory?

Your chance to change that is now.