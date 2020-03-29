Kiwi rugby star Gareth Anscombe shares baby joy

Gareth Anscombe and wife Milica share news about their new baby.

New Zealand-born Wales rugby star Gareth Anscombe has shared some positive news during the coronavirus gloom after declaring he's about to become a first-time dad.

The 28-year-old Aucklander announced on Instagram on Saturday (Sunday NZ time) that he and Kiwi wife Milica are expecting a baby in September.

Anscombe - who missed the Rugby World Cup after knee surgery - posted a photograph of the couple on a beach, with an inset of the baby's scan.

The Anscombes had recently been to Barbados with Wales and British and Irish Lions fullback Liam Williams and his fiancee, Sophie Harries.

1 NEWS Coach Wayne Pivac confirmed the pair won't travel to face the All Blacks next year.

READ MORE:

* All Blacks taking pay cut

* Read unsure over playing future

* Ellis 'lucky' to get out of Japan

* Former AB's Italy shutdown

BRENDON MORAN/GETTY IMAGES Gareth Anscombe has earned 27 caps for Wales since leaving New Zealand in 2014.

Former Wales test star James Hook and Ireland international Bundee Aki - who played with Anscombe at the Chiefs - were among well wishes to congratulate the couple on Instagram.

Anscombe played for the Blues, Chiefs and New Zealand under-20 before signing for the Cardiff Blues in 2014.

He qualified to play for Wales because his mother was born in Cardiff and won his first cap in 2015, under Wales' Kiwi coach Warren Gatland.

GARETH ANSCOMBE/INSTAGRAM Gareth and Milica Anscombe following their Waiheke Island wedding in 2019.

Anscombe went on to earn 27 caps and establish himself as Wales' first choice flyhalf in the 2019 Six Nations Grand Slam team.

He was destined to play a key role at the World Cup until suffering a knee injury in a warm-up game against England at Twickenham.

Anscombe transferred in the off-season to Ospreys, but has yet to play for his new club due to his injury.

The Anscombes were married on Waiheke Island last June. Gareth proposed to Milica in Barcelona in 2017.