James Haskell labels rugby's TV coverage 'diabolical, boring'

The Detail: The problem with the global game of rugby.

Former England flanker James Haskell has slammed rugby's TV coverage as diabolical and boring.

He believes rugby should stop tinkering with its endless rules and concentrate on presenting a better product that is more up to date with the younger generation.

Haskell, 34, quit rugby last year and is now delving into MMA. He still watches his old game on TV and is far from impressed with what he sees and hears.

"I think the whole game has to be centred around being accessible, and I think the TV commentary stuff, it's just diabolical, boring.," Haskell told The House of Rugby podcast where he was joined by fellow ex-England player Mike Tindall.

"I watched the coverage of the Six Nations. There are boys who are still involved who are great at what they did. It's just there's a younger generation with a short attention span – you need to be punchy and interesting.

"You have to be competitive in a competitive marketplace. You have to create a product that is fun to watch, easily understandable … you have to be ruthless."

Hasekll felt the current stoppage because of the coronarivus pandemic was a chance for rugby to evaluate itself and hit a reset button.

"This is an opportunity for the world at large to look at the way we travel, look at the way we treat people, look at our healthcare, our general hygiene, and team sport, look how we set teams up. Look how we do the business models and see if we can do something better this time round," Haskell told The House of Rugby podcast.

"Instead of tinkering around with silly rules, it should try and deliver a product and it should try not to be so paranoid about the content they put out and the creation. Other sports are doing it better than rugby."

He felt the game was changing so rapidly that commentators quickly became out of touch.

"When you tune in to an international game, you want someone engaging, someone upbeat, someone informed," he said.

"You don't want dreary old nonsense. Sorry to say but that's what my experience of watching the last few years has been.

"They're never going to sign me up as I'm too controversial, so that doesn't bother me.

"For example, I thought Dylan Hartley on the BBC when he came on against France was fantastic. Current, informed, interesting, opinionated, countered, knew exactly what was going on in the mental mindset.

"Anyone who hasn't been around a changing room for the last five years, you're just watching like everyone else."

Haskell played 77 tests for England and took his game around the world, playing in Japan, France and also in Super Rugby with the Highlanders.

His brutal analysis of the current scene suggested the sport was suffering a head-in-the sand attitude.

"My concerns with rugby and the professional game are that people involved in rugby think rugby is everything and that everyone cares about rugby. They think everyone knows about it and they just don't," Haskell said with his retirement from the game emphasising that to him, especially in a competitive sporting market like Britain.

"Outside in the real world you suddenly realise if you ever get out of that bubble that people don't care and that it's a third or fourth tier sport. It's never going to compete with football.

"It's not even in the same league, competition. If football is at the top of the ladder, then rugby can't even see the bottom rung."