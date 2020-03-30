England rugby prop Joe Marler on the verge of quitting after genitals grab ban

England and Harlequins prop Joe Marler is on the brink of deciding to quit rugby immediately.

It is understood that the 29-year-old has become increasingly dissatisfied since he was handed a 10-week ban for grabbing Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones by the genitals in England's 33-30 victory in a Six Nations match on March 8.

It was reported by the Mail on Sunday that Marler had become "disillusioned" after receiving the suspension and widespread criticism on social media, which led him to suspend his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Both accounts are now back in action, although Marler, who has won 66 caps, has not posted much content, apart from a retweet on Saturday regarding Harlequins' use of mindfulness in aiding their players' performance and well-being while they self-isolate due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SKY SPORT England prop Joe Marler grabs Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones' groin, an act which earned him a 10-match ban.

READ MORE:

* Farrell 'poor example for England's bad guys'

* What's next for Super Rugby coaches?

* All Blacks taking pay cuts

* Read unsure over playing future

* Ellis 'lucky' to get out of Japan

This may give some small clue into Marler's mindset, as in 2018 he had called time on his international career after suffering anxiety about being separated from his young family. Yet he returned to the England fold for the run to the World Cup final last autumn. During this year's truncated Six Nations, he re-established himself as England's starting loosehead.

David Rogers Joe Marler stretches at an English training session during the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

It is understood that his current self-isolation with his family and the fallout from the ban have led him to this point.

The British and Irish Lion has a year remaining on his Harlequins contract. If he were to quit, this would leave the south-west London club in trouble on and off the field, as tighthead Kyle Sinckler is departing for Bristol Bears and club captain and flanker Chris Robshaw is also leaving.