Ailing USA Rugby declares bankruptcy as coronavirus pandemic hardships hit home

USA players line up for the national anthem at the World Cup in Japan last year.

USA Rugby had had to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as the COVID-19 sporting shutdown has tipped their already precarious financial position over the edge.

The organisation announced via press release its intent to file for bankruptcy "as a result of compounded and insurmountable financial constraints".

"The current suspension of sanctioned rugby activities caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the existing financial challenges facing the union, and a reorganisation process will now be progressed with input from World Rugby," USA Rugby said.

The national union said it considered Chapter 11 filing, which allowed for the organisation to continue operation in a pared back capacity and to plot a way through the financial mire under managed circumstances, the best way forward.

"It is the best platform to swiftly and efficiently address challenges and deliver a foundation for future stability," USA Rugby said in its statement. Strong support and input will be sought from World Rugby through this process, with a support package already approved by the global organisation.

USA Rugby said World Rugby's support would enable it to "revitalise from a governance and financial perspective ... and support the men's and women's sevens and XVs programmes as they continue to compete on the world stage".

SGTU FORSTER/GETTY IMAGES New Zealand-born Paul Lasike with the USA team at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Under the Chapter 11 procedure, USA Rugby would work through the reorganisation over a 30-day period which would be reviewed by World Rugby and other creditors who would be required to endorse final court-approved restructuring plans.

"This is the most challenging period this organisation has faced and all resolves were never taken lightly in coming to this determination," said USA Rugby chair Barbara O'Brien,

"While the current climate is of course much larger than rugby, we remain focused with stakeholders and supporters in the continued effort toward a balanced rugby community where the game can truly grow."

In response to the coronavirus pandemic USA Rugby suspended all rugby activities for a 30-day period on March 13 and indefinitely on March 20. Resulting losses of revenue since have sent the already financially precarious organisation tumbling.

Long regarded as the sleeping giant of world rugby, the USA has now taken the ultimate fall. It remains to be seen whether the giant can be awoken.