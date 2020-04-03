Coronavirus: Alan Jones says Raelene Castle is 'running around like a headless chook'

The Heartland Championship has been scrapped for 2020 as New Zealand Rugby desperately tries to cut costs.

Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle has been accused of "running around like a headless chook" by shock jock and former Wallabies coach Alan Jones.

Jones has slammed the Kiwi administrator in his column in The Australian and at the same time the news organisation is reporting Castle's days in the top job could be numbered.

Jones accused Castle of using the Covid-19 outbreak as a "distraction" for the dire financial woes and wider issues of Rugby Australia (RA).

Justin McManus/THE AGE Some media in Australia are reporting Raelene Castle's days in Rugby Australia's top job could be numbered.

Castle took a 50 per cent pay cut earlier in the week - understood to be worth over A$400,000 - in the wake of RA's A$9.4 million deficit for 2019 announced at its AGM on Monday. It forecast a worst-case scenario of an A$120 million loss for 2020 if rugby is wiped out for the season by the Coronavirus pandemic.

RA has been under fire since the AGM, where it announced a 72 per cent self-performance rating for the year, but that and the 2019 loss did not wash with Jones.

GETTY IMAGES Alan Jones has unloaded on Raelene Castle in his newspaper column.

"McLean and Castle, and the board of Rugby Australia, cannot blame their financial mismanagement on a virus that had no impact on the 2019 financial figures," Jones wrote in his column in The Australian.

Key information:

"This game was bankrupt, both morally and possibly financially in 2019, well before Covid-19.

"They have been the architects of their own demise … Castle is now running around like a headless chook talking about setting up think-tanks to consider possible scenarios.

"If you spend all your money on the roof and nothing on the floor, the house collapses," Jones wrote.

The scathing attack from Jones was eerily similar to the one launched by former Wallaby and RA staffer Rod Kafer that came a few days earlier.

In a story suggesting Castle's days at RA could be coming to an end, one source told The Australian: "People are amazed (Castle) has hung on this long, everyone knows it has to come to an end soon."

After standing down 75 per cent of staff for three months in a desperate bid to keep the cash-strapped RA afloat, Castle released a statement on Thursday night assuring "rugby will survive" the Covid-19 outbreak and urging the rugby community to "support each other" during the crisis.

The Australian claimed a source at the meeting where staff were told they would be stood down, described Castle's address as the "most appalling corporate cluster f... I have witnessed in a long time".

"Rugby has been hit hard by the shutdown, and this has forced Rugby Australia and our State and Territory Member Unions to make some extremely difficult decisions to protect the long-term viability of our game," Castle wrote in her statement.

"We must reduce costs, because once we get through this, and we will, we need rugby to be ready to return and bring us all back together on the field and in the stands.

"I, along with the staff still working, are committed to supporting you all during these challenging times, and we are 100 per cent focused on delivering a plan for the game's survival," Castle wrote.