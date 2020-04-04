Raelene Castle responds to reports about her position as Rugby Australia chief executive

Raelene Castle has responded to reports she will be replaced as Rugby Australia chief executive, saying the board and management are "100 per cent focused" on navigating the code through the coronavirus crisis.

Despite RA chairman Paul McLean backing Castle on Friday evening in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, News Corp reports on Friday said Castle would be overthrown within days and replaced by former Wallaby Phil Kearns.

In a statement to the SMH, Castle batted away suggestions about her position, saying there were more important things to focus on.

MARK METCALFE/GETTY IMAGES Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle has responded to talk of Phil Kearns replacing her.

"Look, there's a lot of noise and distraction right now," Castle said. "But at the end of the day, the RA board and management are 100 per cent focused on what we need to do right now, which is secure the future of the game and navigate our way through this unprecedented global crisis that has hit sport, business and the community so hard. It's as simple as that."

Meanwhile, after weeks of requests, RA has finally presented the Rugby Union Players Association with detailed financial information it can use to formulate an idea of how significant a pay cut its members may need to take.

Despite refusing to completely open up the books for RUPA, RA has had a change of heart by providing greater transparency.

However, RUPA chief executive Justin Harrison said he expected negotiations to go for more than a week so both parties could take the necessary time to come to a position.

RA and RUPA could meet again as early as Sunday.

"The Rugby Union Players Association welcomes the receipt at 0804 this morning of the financial information first requested from Rugby Australia almost a month ago," Harrison said.

"Given neither party has yet tabled any position relating to player salaries in the context of the Covid-19 crisis, we need to be realistic as to the problems to be solved and the time necessary to deal with complex issues and have proper consultation with players.

"If other major codes are a guide, a week or weeks is not an unrealistic timeframe to reach a solution.

"RUPA has at all times been ready to enter proper negotiations as soon as transparent financial information was provided. We now look forward to a meaningful discussion.

"The players are keenly aware of the role they need to play in leading the code to a sustainable future.

"RUPA again emphasises our desire for open and transparent discussions conducted in good faith. We are looking forward to advancing these discussions in a rapid timeframe to develop a whole of game solution."

RA has been contacted for comment.

RUPA board members were expected to sit in on a phone hook-up on Saturday afternoon to analyse RA's financial predicament and discuss the extent of what they think is a reasonable pay cut for its 192 professional players to take.

All of Australia's rugby players are being paid at the moment but are not training with their respective teams due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

Throughout the week, Castle maintained RA was not obliged to present all of its financial modelling after RUPA was left unsatisfied following a meeting between the two parties on Tuesday.

Castle said on Wednesday: "We believe the information we have shared, including information on future cash projections, provides the players with enough information to develop a position."

