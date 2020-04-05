Coronavirus: Kiwi test rugby player delivering meals on wheels to English hospitals

New Zealand-born former Scotland test flanker Blair Cowan has been delivering meals to hospitals as part of a London Irish club initiative (FILE PHOTO).

New Zealand-born former Scotland flanker Blair Cowan is delivering food to under-pressure National Health Service battling to contain the coronavirus crisis.

The 33-year-old's English Premiership club London Irish has been making and delivering up to 500 meals a day to distribute to key workers at hospitals in the London region.

London Irish and their sponsor, Powerday, have pledged to donate more than 100,000 meals as the pandemic crisis continues.

🥣The incredible chefs at @HazelwoodCentre today prepared meals for 9️⃣ hospitals across London and Reading. Great work by @Powerday & London Irish staff!



Thank you to Undercover Events for providing vegetables & Morgans of Petersfield for the discounted meats 👍 pic.twitter.com/xGaK31Wlkx — London Irish (@LiRFC) April 1, 2020

Cowan, who grew up in Upper Hutt, has helped with delivery runs and in the kitchen at London Irish's Sunbury headquarters.

"We are trying to drive the message out as much as possible to the hospitals that are in need, and to find a way to accommodate what they need," Cowan told The Daily Telegraph."

The Kiwi backrower responded to a message for assistance from London Irish's logistics manager Alex James.

" I jumped on it and said I would do whatever they needed. I went and started delivering, stickering all the different pots with expiry dates, doing what I could around the kitchen at Hazelwood to help and to get those meals out.

Getty Images London Irish's Kiwi flanker Blair Cowan supporting Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign.

The London Irish volunteers wearing protective equipment and deliver to strategic dropoff zones, "because we would hate to pass on anything".

Cowan said health workers were either "absolutely grateful" to get a meal, or "so chockablock that they barely string a sentence together".

Alex Livesey Scotland's Blair Cowan (R) tackles South Africa's Handre Pollard during a 2015 Rugby World Cup match.

The 1.88m, 108kg loose forward, who made his Scotland debut in 2014 and has since won 17 caps, told The Daily Telegraph he "cannot comprehend" what NHS staff are going through.

"All I want to do is help and to relieve some sort of pressure where possible, and this is my window."

Cowan has a Scottish-born mother and a father of Cook Islands descent.

He grew up watching his dad play for Upper Hutt at Maidstone Park and developed a strong desire to represent his hometown club.

Cowan represented the St Patrick's College (Silverstream) First XV, and was part of the Wellington rugby academy alongside future All Blacks Dane Coles and Jeremy Thrush.

Fotosport/David Gibson Blair Cowan training with Scotland before his 2014 test debut in the United States.

After playing Swindale Shield rugby for Avalon and Upper Hutt, Cowan signed for English second-tier club Cornish Pirates in 2009.

He later had a season with premiership club Worcester Warriors before joining London Irish in 2013.

Cowan's aggressive style of play and ability to perform in all three backrow roles caught the eye of Scotland's Kiwi coach Vern Cotter in 2014.

Craig Simcox Blair Cowan (Upper Hutt) is powerless to prevent a Marist St Pat's try in a Wellington club rugby match in 2008.

The Upper Hutt stalwart became a Kilted Kiwi when he made his test debut against the United States on Scotland's 2014 summer tour.

He made two appearances at the 2015 Rugby World Cup tournament, but played his last test against Wales in the 2016 Six Nations.

Cowan is a keen surfer and a photographer, and made headlines in England late last year when he told The Sunday Times he was perfecting his hairdressing skills to become a barber.