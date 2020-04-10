Rugby Australia boss Raelene Castle's salary slashed again, matches player pay-cut proposal

Rugby Australia boss Raelene Castle will match the 65 per cent pay cut she is asking Australia's professional players to cop in an effort to break the deadlock and get the embattled code through the next six months of the coronavirus shutdown.

The move will chop Castle's annual salary – among the lowest of Australia's major professional sports – down to $285,250 from $815,000 for the forseeable future, "until the game is back in good shape physically".

She had already taken a 50 per cent cut, announced more than a week ago, as a sign of where she thought the game needed to go, she said at the time.

But after a further week of work, which included robust back and forth with the Rugby Union Players Association over an emergency pay deal, Castle told the Sydney Morning Herald shaving another 15 per cent off her salary was "the right thing to do".

READ MORE:

* Gulf remains in Aussie rugby talks

* Rugby looks within as it plots restart

* Kirwan backs under-pressure Castle

* Farr-Jones: RA money almost gone

* Coronavirus pandemic: full coverage

"We've been head down concentrating on trying to find a plan that protects the long term viability of the game, looking under every rock to try to save every penny we can to make sure the game is on a stable footing for the long term," she said.

"Off the back of that I've decided to take an additional 15 per cent that will take my pay cut to 65 per cent.

"Overnight 80 per cent of the game's revenue was turned off and, at the time, taking a 50 per cent pay cut was the best thing I felt I could do to lead in this unprecedented situation. After another few weeks of work, the right number is 65 per cent.

"It's the right thing to do. I have made that decision and recommended it to the board because we're facing really tough times and have to make these calls. Like everyone through the game that's had to stand down and make difficult decisions, I'm no different."

Castle is matching the percentage cut RA wants the game's 192 professional players to take until the end of September. The parties were supposed to meet on Thursday to thrash out a deal before the Easter weekend but, with one director struck down with illness, the meeting was delayed until Saturday.

RA is hopeful that a domestic competition will be up and running in the third quarter of the year, but Castle did not put an end date on her own salary sacrifice.

"I know the players are hurting as much as we are; they want to be out playing footy again and they're facing extreme uncertainty," Castle said.

"They also recognise that they need to come to the party and I'm hopeful that on Saturday we can find a resolution that allows us to confront the challenging period the game is in.

"This is difficult times for everybody. We've stood down 75 per cent of the RA workforce and that was one of the most difficult things I've ever had to do in my career. They're people who love the sport and are dedicated to it.

"But we had to make hard decisions early, and a lot of them, to make sure we had certainty over the next six months that we had a plan in place that would see us through to the end of the year."

Castle also confirmed that the actions taken to date would protect about $1 million in community grants RA was scheduled to give all the state and territory unions for grassroots rugby.

"All the feedback we've had from government is that ensuring community rugby can get back to where it was as quickly as possible is important," she said.

"That's why maintaining those grants, to make sure we could light up as soon as we need to, is really important. These grants actually keep, for our smaller states and territories, their workers active in the community."