Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle sitting on six-figure bonus as player wage talks loom amid revenue crisis

Rugby Australia boss Raelene Castle has refused to rule out collecting a six-figure bonus awarded to her last year as the game navigates its way through a A$120m ($125m) revenue crisis and a protracted pay deal battle with the players union.

Castle confirmed she was pencilled in for a A$114,000 ($119,000) bonus, on top of her A$775,000 ($808,000) salary, as a result of RA's self-awarded 72 per cent performance scorecard last year.

The bonus has not been paid as a result of the 2019 financial results being unaudited and Castle told the Herald she would not collect it at this stage, given she had just announced a 65 per cent pay cut to help get the business through the coronavirus shutdown.

"There was a bonus calculated on Raelene's performance against her KPIs for 2019, however she has not received any payment of this bonus," an RA spokesman said.

READ MORE:

* Raelene Castle's salary slashed again

* Gulf remains in Aussie rugby talks

* Rugby looks within as it plots restart

* Kirwan backs under-pressure Castle

* Farr-Jones: RA money almost gone

* Coronavirus pandemic: full coverage

When pressed further, Castle refused to rule out collecting it at some point in the future.

The figure will raise eyebrows on the eve of RA's crucial pay deal meeting with the players, as it was not disclosed at the organisation's annual general meeting two weeks ago and follows a poor Wallabies World Cup performance and a $9.4m loss across the business.

Castle was paid $815,000 in 2018, her first year in the job, but did not collect a bonus. Her predecessor Bill Pulver collected a bonus in his final year in charge, taking home $500,000 extra on top of his $775,000 salary. He donated half of the bonus to the Australian Rugby Foundation.

GETTY IMAGES Raelene Castle welcomed Kiwi Dave Rennie as the Wallabies new coach in January.

With the coronavirus pandemic prompting a shutdown of Super Rugby, and a projected $120m revenue hole, RA was forced to announce widespread cuts to staff, including the standing down of 75 per cent of the non-player workforce, the sevens squads, and a 30 per cent cut to the salaries of the organisation's 15-strong executive team.

Castle announced she would take half her annual salary for a three-month period, but told the Herald on Friday she had upped that to 65 per cent for a period of at least six months.

"Overnight 80 per cent of the game's revenue was turned off and, at the time, taking a 50 per cent pay cut was the best thing I felt I could do to lead in this unprecedented situation. After another few weeks of work, the right number is 65 per cent," she said.

"It's the right thing to do. I have made that decision and recommended it to the board because we're facing really tough times and have to make these calls. Like everyone through the game that's had to stand down and make difficult decisions, I'm no different."

Also on Friday Castle moved to reassure a group of 23 retired players that the game's financial woes had not affected a $736,000 retirement fund held in trust for them by RA.

Former Wallabies Drew Mitchell and Stephen Moore are understood to have applied to cash in their entitlements in recent weeks. Mitchell, recently axed from Fox Sports, is owed more than $100,000.

The players union, RUPA, sounded the alarm this week when the funds, held by RA in a separate high-interest earning HSBC bank account, did not appear in the financial information disclosed by the governing body in its pay negotiations with RUPA.

But Castle shut down speculation over the fund's status, saying through a spokesman: "The player retirement fund is ring-fenced and any requests made by players will be fulfilled as they normally would."

The fund was set up 20 years ago after a bumper couple of years for the then-Australian Rugby Union. RUPA and the ARU agreed that extra profits from the 2001 British and Irish Lions tour, over and above the projected player-generated revenue forecast at the start of each year, would be put aside for retired players, to ease their transitions from professional sport to normal life.

The principal amount in the fund has not grown substantially in many years, after a decade of financially challenged circumstances, and many players were not aware of its existence, or their claims on a share of the small nest egg.

RA is asking the players to take a 65 per cent pay cut until the end of September, with both parties under pressure to deliver an agreement on Saturday as three more Super Rugby clubs face looming pay cycles. The Brumbies already paid their roster their full April entitlements last week, and Waratahs chairman Roger Davis said NSW would be forced to make its own pay decisions if agreement wasn't reached by the end of this week.