Australia could host Rugby Championship but NZ Rugby say options are 'purely speculative'

Coronavirus may have killed off this year's Super Rugby competition but a quickfire Rugby Championship is still on the table.

The Sydney Morning Herald has learned Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Argentina have prioritised playing some form of test rugby in the southern hemisphere this year over the resumption of Super Rugby.

Although NZ Rugby CEO Mark Robinson told Stuff in a statement on Tuesday morning that nothing had been confirmed, the SMH has reported Sanzaar is working through a range of options to ensure there is some international rugby played in the southern hemisphere this year.

"New Zealand Rugby is reviewing a range of competition options, both domestically and internationally, for when rugby is able to resume," Robinson said. "However nothing has been decided and any decisions will be made in alignment with advice from the Government.

"At this stage any competition options are purely speculative."

Rugby Australia's general manager of professional services Ben Whitaker, who has been involved in discussions with the other Sanzaar nations, said "there is definitely a collective commitment to prioritising test match footy".

GETTY IMAGES All Blacks flanker Ardie Savea is brought down by the Wallabies defence.

"But we are also committed to community safety, first and foremost. We roll off the back of that. But we are ready with different formats. Hopefully that's sooner rather than later."

READ MORE:

* Castle's six-figure bonus

* Why NZR won't follow NRL

* The legend of Colin Pierce

* Rugby players accept pay cuts

The model Sanzaar hopes will hold up is the tournament staying as is. That would mean international travel bans would have to be lifted by August, which seems highly unlikely given the Australian federal government warned as recently as Sunday that restrictions may not be waived until the start of next year.

Outside of that, a range of models have been prepared depending on the time the tournament has to work with.

One option being discussed is playing The Rugby Championship as a quickfire, six-week competition in one country, and likely one state or city.

"As soon as we get the okay from a community perspective to go, we will go. If that means going into November or December depending on where we get to with July tests, we will consider that as well. Everyone is ready."

Australia would be a strong candidate to host such a tournament, given the stringency of New Zealand's pandemic measures and the rapid rate of infection in South Africa.

Australia also represents middle ground geographically, and Perth could be an ideal location for such a tournament as its time zone suits South Africa and Argentina better than the eastern seaboard. Western Australia has had just 517 confirmed coronavirus cases compared to NSW's 2863.

GETTY IMAGES Wallabies prop Taniela Tupou looks to evade Sonny Bill Williams.

There is also a possibility interstate travel restrictions will be lifted in a few months time in Australia, allowing matches to played across the country - even if they are in front of no fans.

Reports in South African newspaper Rapport at the weekend revealed the reigning world champions believe The Rugby Championship will go ahead in August and September.

The tournament was slated to start on August 8, when the Wallabies face the All Blacks at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium and the Springboks host the Pumas in Johannesburg, and finish seven weeks later.

"The other thing we are committed to is trying to get some Super Rugby played as well," Whitaker said. "As you squeeze towards the back end of the year, you have to have various models to handle that."

Meanwhile, RA and RUPA are still yet to agree to a pay deal. Negotiations will continue on Tuesday. Both parties are hopeful of signing on the dotted line in the next 48 hours.