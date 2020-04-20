John Mitchell's snub leads to long career in France for rugby nomad Brock James

Brock James moves back to New Zealand after successful stint in France.

Former Taranaki star Brock James is set to return to New Zealand after a 14-year stint in France sparked by a career-changing snub from former All Blacks coach John Mitchell.

The Australian-born 38-year-old first five-eighth, who won two French Top 14 titles with Clermont, is leaving La Rochelle, coached by former All Blacks forward Jono Gibbes.

His departure was announced by French rugby newspaper Midi Olympique, who said James' wife Libby, from Taranaki, had confirmed on Instagram last weekend that the family were returning to New Zealand.

James had reportedly been looking for a coaching role in France earlier in the season.

Steve Bardens Rugby nomad Brock James, pictured with the Barbarians in 2019, is returning to New Zealand after 14 years in France.

He told Midi Olympique earlier in the season, after returning to La Rochelle, that he would be hanging up his boots after 14 years in France.

"This is the last year to get the most out of it, and as soon as I'm on the field I will try to do my job and have as much fun as possible," he said. "From the moment I accepted, I knew it was my last. You can't play forever, even if you want to. It's a good way to end."

James arrived in France in 2006 after failing to establish himself in the Western Force Super Rugby side.

Matthew Lewis Toulon's Jonny Wilkinson consoles Brock James after Clermont's loss in the 2012 French Top 14 semifinal.

"John Mitchell [the Western Force coach in 2006] told me that I was the fifth No10 in the hierarchy and that I would not even play in friendlies," James told Midi Olymique last January. "So I looked for something else. I wanted to challenge myself and I had the opportunity to come to France. Small stops in my career have always moved me forward so I have no regrets."

James went on to become the third highest points scorer in Top 14 history and won titles with Clermont in 2009 and 2010. At one point, he landed a record 41 consecutive goal kicks for Clermont.

He has scored close to 3000 points in French rugby, and was the league's top scorer for three seasons.

In 2009, James was rated among the top 50 rugby players in the world by The Independent newspaper, and he has had a taste of international rugby with the Barbarians.

Stu Forster Clermont's Brock James (L) cannot prevent Toulon's Delon Armitage from scoring in the 2013 European Champions Cup final in Dublin.

New Zealand was the launching pad for James' long professional career after learning his early rugby in South Australia before a stint at Sydney's Scots College.

He came to Taranaki in 2004 as a 22-year-old Sydney University player and Australian sevens international in 2004 to play club rugby for Coastal.

James was named in Kieran Crowley's Taranaki NPC team, and was the fans' vote for player of the year after topping the NPC scoring 120 points, including a record 27 points against Northland.

In accepting the player of the year, and back of the year awards, James said playing in Taranaki had "definitely been the experience of a lifetime".

Mark Dwyer Brock James kicks a goal in a record breaking season for Taranaki in 2004.

He also told the Sunday Star-Times: "Where else would I get the opportunity to play a legend such as [All Black and Canterbury first five] Andrew Mehrtens?"

There was talk at the time that the Hurricanes were keen to sign the Australian import, but rugby red tape prevented that.

James returned across the Tasman to play three games for the Reds in 2005 and 10 for the Force in 2006, before moving on to France.

After 10 years with Clermont and two seasons with La Rochelle, James had a year as a player-coach at Bordeaux-Begles before returning for his final campaign in La Rochelle, where he has backed up former Blues and Hurricanes five-eighth Ihaia West and Maxime Lafage.