Pacific Island players' group lash World Rugby bid by Fiji RFU boss Francis Kean

Francis Kean (L) was found guilty of manslaughter in Fiji in 2007 after beating a man to death the previous year at a Bainimarama family wedding.

The Pacific Rugby Players Welfare group has written a strongly worded letter to members of World Rugby's council urging them to oppose the election of controversial Fijian rugby boss Francis Kean to its executive.

Kean, who has a 2007 conviction for manslaughter and is now facing allegations of homophobia while he was head of Fiji's prison service, has been nominated for a World Rugby executive position by the Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) and seconded by the French Rugby Federation.

Fiji has endorsed World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont's re-election bid in the face of a challenge by former Argentina halfback Agustin Pichot.

Kean, now being probed by World Rugby following a Sunday Times report in Britain, is the president of the FRU and brother-in-law of Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama.

GETTY IMAGES World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont's re-election bid has been endorsed by the Fiji Rugby Union, chaired by Francis Kean.

The letter, signed by the group's director Dan Leo, said the appointment of convicted killer Kean to World Rugby's executive council would "utterly debase" the sport's values.

"If the values of World Rugby really are integrity, respect, solidarity, passion and discipline, all of this – and the claim to have been building character since 1823 - will be utterly debased if Kean is elected to the Exco," Leo said in his letter.

"It is as simple as that. You may have thought as Pacific Islanders, we would fall in line in support of Kean. But it is extraordinary to anyone involved in the game in the Pacific that Kean is even on the ballot.

"… So I find myself asking this obvious question: why does World Rugby have some of the most elaborate and exhaustive eligibility checks for those who play the game but apparently no checks for someone wanting to run the game. Even when that person couldn't get a visa to watch Fiji in the opening match of the 2015 RWC or the 2018 RWC 7s because of his criminal record for violent killing."

Leo, whose organisation has 700 members with about a third coming from Fiji, claims Kean is now able to travel on a 10-year diplomatic passport despite international criticism.

"Kean [and Bainimarama] have been strongly and repeatedly criticised by any number of NGOs including Amnesty for comments made in support of police, military and prison officers accused of assault or murder and creating a culture of impunity by giving early releases to anyone in the security forces so convicted. The Sunday Times referenced a well-known recording of Kean shouting 'violent and homophobic' instructions to his prison officers, whipping them into committing beatings," Leo said in his letter.

Leo suggested that if Kean was up for elected office at any tier of the Fifa membership "the violent nature of his criminal record would disqualify him automatically" under football's eligibility checks.

"But it appears for the game of rugby there is no barrier to Kean. The World Rugby chairman told the Sunday Times: 'World Rugby does not make the decision as to who stands. It is a matter for the union.'

"The unions in the Pacific are always being lectured about our governance. But who judges the judges?

"The tests World and Oceania Rugby applied to Kean and the FRU to allow them to fly so close to the seat of power over these past years show a tick-box culture.

"If nothing else can, this proves that things in the Pacific are not as they seem or as they are measured and represented to you on the council.

"The only thing standing in the way of Kean is the good sense of you and your council members. I ask you to honour the memory of those in the game who came before us and to uphold those timeless values of integrity, respect, solidarity, passion and discipline that we all wish to mean something so that we can pass them on to the next generation."

As a result of the Sunday Times story, World Rugby are now investigating the claims against Kean.

Stuff rang and emailed FRU for their comment on the letter, and allegations in it.