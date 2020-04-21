Six Nations snub World Rugby chairman hopeful Agustin Pichot

The Detail: The problem with the global game of rugby.

Agustin Pichot has been snubbed by Six Nations unions in his bid to become chairman of World Rugby.

The Argentine great revealed the indifference from the powerful European rugby powers as his election battle against incumbent Bill Beaumont of England heats up.

Pichot wants to speak personally to unions in the final week of the election.

GETTY IMAGES The gap has grown between Bill Beaumont, left, and Augstin Pichot as the battle to head World Rugby intensifies.

"I would like to talk to each individual union. I sent a personal note to every country and I haven't had any replies from some of the CEOs," Pichot told news agency AFP.

READ MORE:

* World Rugby probe convicted killer's election bid

* Pichot challenges Beaumont for World Rugby's top job

* Beaumont's counterpunch to Pichot

"I only received one email asking me about the future of the game from the Six Nations unions - that was Wales - and I think that's poor.

"Every CEO should be responsible for learning what is best for the game, even if they don't support you."

The vote for chairman will be made by electronic ballot on April 26 and the results are set to be announced on May 12.

Beaumont already has the public backing of England, France and Italy and it seems they aren't interested in the views of his opponent.

Pichot, the current vice-chairman, said the inability by World Rugby to get their proposed Nations Championship rubber-stamped last year made him challenge Beaumont for the job.

The Six Nations saw the Nations Championship as a threat, particularly wth its promotion-relegation element in a 24-team competition split into two divisions and contested annually.

"It's not that I wanted to be chairman, [but] I couldn't carry on for four more years like that, I had to be true to myself," Pichot told Rugby Pass.

"For me, it was just a better tournament: yearly, inclusion of emerging nations, more money for the game, more money for investment in emerging nations, more money for investment in the women's game – and it didn't happen."

An advocate for emerging nations, Pichot is wary of Beaumont and running partner Bernard Laporte with their powerful England and French unions taking control.

"Two of the biggest economies in World Rugby leading the way. The powerful people get more power and the emerging nations get less power. [It's] quite patronising, to be honest – and that's what everyone felt," Pichot said.

It seems Pichot will have to garner his votes from outside the powerful European block if he is to have any chance of unseating Beaumont though the Englishman's image hasn't been helped by World Rugby being forced to investigate allegations about Francis Kean, a convicted killer nominated by the Fiji Rugby Union for a seat on the international rugby body's powerful executive.