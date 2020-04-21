Fiji Rugby Union withdraws convicted killer Francis Kean's nomination for World Rugby committee

Francis Kean, who has been stood down by the Fiji Rugby Union as its chairman.

The Fiji Rugby Union has withdrawn its controversial nomination of Francis Kean, who has a manslaughter conviction, for World Rugby's executive committee.

The union advised World Rugby on Tuesday it had stood down Kean, who is its chairman, from his position on the World Rugby Council and therefore withdrawn his candidature for the committee.

Kean had been nominated by the Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) and seconded by the French Rugby Federation. He is the brother-in-law of Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama.

GETTY IMAGES World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont, left and New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson.

But the nomination bid was being probed by World Rugby following a Sunday Times report in Britain, which which had published a story referencing Kean's 2007 conviction for manslaughter and allegations of homophobia while he was head of Fiji's prison service.

​Kean's bid - and manslaughter conviction - was the subject of a Stuff article last week.

"World Rugby takes all allegations of behaviour that is not in keeping with the sport's strong and inclusive values and Bye-Laws extremely seriously," it said in a statement on Tuesday night.



"While it is important to stress that any allegations must be validated, following dialogue with World Rugby, the Fiji Rugby Union recognises the seriousness of the allegations made and the need for them to be fully investigated, and that it is in the best interests of the sport that Mr Kean steps down from the Council and his Executive Committee candidature be withdrawn."

ATSUSHI TOMURA/GETTY IMAGES Agustin Pichot has crafted a pitch that appeals to the struggling southern hemisphere giants as well as rugby's minnows.

It said that the Fiji union had confirmed its chief executive, John O'Connor, will take its seat on the World Rugby Council.

There are now seven nominations for seven seats on the World Rugby committee which will be confirmed at the World Rugby Council's annual meeting on May 12.

Fiji has endorsed World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont's re-election bid in the face of a challenge by former Argentina halfback Agustin Pichot.

The Pacific Rugby Players Welfare group had written a strongly worded letter to members of the World Rugby Council urging them to oppose the election of Kean.

The letter, signed by the group's director Dan Leo, said the appointment of Kean to World Rugby's executive council would "utterly debase" the sport's values.

"If the values of World Rugby really are integrity, respect, solidarity, passion and discipline, all of this – and the claim to have been building character since 1823 - will be utterly debased if Kean is elected to the Exco," Leo said in his letter.

