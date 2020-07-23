World Rugby gives green light to Rugby Championship in New Zealand

Aaron Smith talks about the potential of adding a Pacific Islands team to Super Rugby but losing South Africa.

World Rugby have confirmed a temporary international window for later in the year with plans to run The Rugby Championship in one country, most likely New Zealand.

New Zealand have instigated a process to try to host the Springboks, Wallabies and Pumas for the southern hemisphere test extravaganza as the sport continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Those efforts fit in with proposals by World Rugby's executive committee who have given a green light to a temporary international window between October 24 and December 5.

Getty-Images All Black Jack Goodhue could play the Springboks later this year if the Rugby Championship is launched.

They see the New Zealand tournament being played over a six-week period between November 7 and December 12.

World Rugby said special measures will be implemented in line with any government-required quarantine period before the start of the competition.

Sanzaar authorities will now need to work through the necessary process with a New Zealand government still wary about its borders being vulnerable to Covid-19.

The stalled Six Nations Championship can resume at the end of October and a new set of international matches involving the northern hemisphere teams can be played in Europe from November 14 to December 5. These are believed to include Japan and Fiji as invited teams to join the Six Nations outfits.

The recommendations to temporarily change the international window will be tabled at a virtual World Rugby Council meeting on July 30.

Getty-Images It will take a lot for the Wallabies to loosen the All Blacks' firm grip on the Bledisloe Cup as George Bridge and Sevu Reece celebrate the 2019 success.

"Subject to approval, the full schedule of matches will be announced by the respective union and international competition owners in due course," World Rugby said in a statement.

"All parties remain committed to continued dialogue regarding long-term men's and women's calendar reform that harmonies the international and club environments for the betterment of all."

World Rugby believes the rescheduling of the domestic, European and international calendars will see the professional clubs have access to their star southern hemisphere international players for the completion of the postponed and rescheduled 2019/20 seasons at a time in which they would have ordinarily been on international duty in August and September.

The pandemic has already cost southern hemisphere teams who were unable to host northern teams in the traditional mid-year window.