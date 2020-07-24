All Blacks great Sean Fitzpatrick's bizarre admission: Welsh rugby is in my blood

Wales flanker Josh Navidi in action against the All Blacks

All Blacks great Sean Fitzpatrick has declared "Welsh rugby is in my blood" as he signs on as a non-executive director of Scarlets.

The 57-year-old former hooker and New Zealand captain will also act as a global ambassador for the Welsh regional club.

Fitzpatrick has lived in Britain since a knee injury forced him to retire in 1997 after playing 92 tests that included winning the 1987 World Cup.

Getty Images Laureus World Sports Academy chairman Sean Fitzpatrick hams it up at this year's awards ceremony in Berlin.

He has forged a career as a rugby pundit and motivational speaker in Europe. He is chairman of the Laureus World Sport Academy and has been a board member at English club Harlequins since 2008.

But apparently he has had a strong yearning for Welsh rugby.

"I played in the 1989 game at Stradey Park in the rain and gales and experienced that west Wales passion first hand," he said of the All Blacks hard-fought 11-0 win in a howling gale.

Stuff-co-nz Sean Fitzpatrick and his 1996 All Blacks celebrate finally winning a test series against the Springb oks in South Africa.

"I also feel I have a personal connection with Welsh rugby - it is in my blood.

"My father (Brian) played against Wales in the 1953 match - the last time Wales beat the All Blacks (13-8 at Cardiff Arms Park) - and greats like Phil Bennett and Gareth Edwards were my childhood heroes.

"The tradition and the passion is so similar to New Zealand and the Scarlets is the closest to a New Zealand environment I have experienced, completely community-based, with a total focus on the development of local talent and pride in their achievement.”

Scarlets were coached by Kiwi Wayne Pivac before he took on the Welsh national job vacated by fellow New Zealander Warren Gatland.