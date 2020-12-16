Welsh star Shane Williams reveals salty spray after challenging Warren Gatland to a fight

Shane Williams made his name with a standout display for Wales against the All Blacks in 2003.

Wales’ record try scorer Shane Williams says Warren Gatland once warned him he would be dropped if he told the ex-All Black he was a “fat, useless, Kiwi p...k’’ again.

Williams, who scored 58 tries in 87 tests, revealed on a Welsh language television channel that he could not remember challenging Gatland to a fight as Wales celebrated a Six Nations tournament victory in Gatland’s first match in charge against England in 2008.

David Rogers/Getty Images Wales wing Shane Williams with British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland on the 2013 tour to Australia.

The 1.70m Williams told S4C’s Welsh language rugby show that he remembered waking up in the morning, “fully clothed, and I thought to myself ‘right I don’t remember much from last night...

“We went to the recovery pool in the morning and I jumped into the hot tub and I saw [former Wales centre] Tom Shanklin just staring at me. He asked ‘do you remember last night? You called Warren Gatland out for a fight’."

READ MORE:

* Scott Robertson could coach Barbarians before Lions tour South Africa

* Super Rugby: Clayton McMillan hopes to stay with the Chiefs once Warren Gatland returns

* 'He found out after I did': Bryn Gatland's Chiefs offer kept secret from dad



“So, I thought s... I jumped out of the hot pool and went straight to Warren Gatland’s office.’’

David Rogers/Getty Images British & Irish Lions head coach Warren Gatland was in charge of Wales for 12 years before returning to New Zealand to coach the Chiefs.

Williams said he told his coach: “Gats, I’m really sorry about last night. I don’t remember anything about what I said.’’

He said Gatland reassured him: “Shane, Shane, Shane, chill out calm down. What are you on about.’’

After the pair discussed Wales’ chances of a Six Nations Grand Slam, Gatland said: “Right I have to go now because I‘ve got an interview in 10 minutes.

“But, if you call me a fat, useless Kiwi p...k again, you’ll never play for Wales.’’

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Shane Williams scores for Wales against Australia in the 2011 Rugby World Cup bronze medal match at Eden Park.

Williams went on to star in Wales’ Grand Slam victory that year and was named world player of the year, beating a field featuring All Blacks ace Dan Carter.

First capped by Graham Henry in 2000, Williams played a further three seasons for Wales under Gatland, helping them reach the quarterfinals of the 2011 Rugby World Cup tournament.

Williams played his last test against Australia in 2011, but was called up by Gatland as injury cover for the 2013 British and Irish Lions tour to Australia.

Shane Williams’ comments on the S4C Welsh language rugby show were translated by Wales Online.