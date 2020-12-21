Covid-19 outbreaks cause chaos after four European Champions Cup rugby games called off

Scarlets coach Glenn Delaney (C) tells his players their European Champions Pool 1 match between Scarlets and Toulon is called off due to Covid-19 concerns.

Toulon are considering appealing a decision to award Welsh club Scarlets a 28-0 bonus point win after the French side pulled out of a European Champions Cup match two hours before kickoff due to Covid-19 fears.

Scarlets had a player test positive for the virus after their away win at English club Bath, prompting Toulon to refuse to play their scheduled game at Llanelli on Friday (Saturday NZ time) despite Scarlets standing down the player and his close contacts.

Toulon also spurned an offer from European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) to postpone the game to Sunday (Monday NZ time), allowing time for the Scarlets squad to be retested for Covid-19.

EPCR have since awarded Scarlets a 28-0 win and five points.

An EPCR statement said: "EPCR would like to emphasise that blame was not considered as a factor during the deliberations, and the committee's decisions were made with a view to facilitating the completion of this season's Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup in unprecedented circumstances."

Toulon officials said, in a 850-word statement, that they were considering an appeal.

“Without answers given to these questions, the Rugby Club Toulonnais considers that the position taken by the EPCR is irregular and is studying all possibilities of appeal,” Toulon stated.

“Rugby Club Toulonnais recalls that it had travelled with a very competitive team and a lot of ambitions in Wales. However, in order to preserve the health security of the players, the staff and their entourage, the decision not to participate in this meeting was necessary.

“The disappointment and the bitterness at not being able to play are great. The EPCR did not referee, during the whole week preceding the match, the health situation linked to this meeting with the two clubs and did so only a few hours before the match, forcing us to a heartbreaking decision.

“The RCT, through its president, has assumed its responsibilities. We would have liked the European rugby authorities to do the same ...''

Dianne Manson/Getty Images New Zealand rugby coach Glenn Delaney was disappointed that his Scarlets side's European Champions Cup game was called off at short notice.

Scarlets' New Zealand coach Glenn Delaney expressed frustration that the game was called off at such short notice.

"It's a bit of a surprise at the moment,'' he told BBC Sport. "You obviously build yourself up for games, and you can get a bit of deflation when all of a sudden it's off. It's quite rare for a game to be called off late, late​, but we are not attributing any aggravation anywhere. The Toulon guys have made their decision, and they've moved on.''

Delaney - in his first season as head coach after replacing new All Blacks assistant-coach Brad Mooar - insisted Scarlets had "done everything correctly'' according to Covid-19 protocols.

The 28-0 win leaves Scarlets unbeaten in the Champions Cup after their earlier win over Bath.

Other 28-0 wins were registered by EPCR for La Rochelle over Bath, Lyon over Glasgow Warriors and Toulouse over the Exeter Chiefs with the losing teams unable to field teams due to Covid-19 outbreaks.

In other results, French club Racing 92 had an impressive 49-7 away win over Harlequins, with test wing Teddy Thomas scoring in the third minute to open the floodgates with the first of the Paris side's seven tries.

Gloucester had a last-gasp 38-34 win over Ulster while Edinburgh edged the Sale Sharks 16-15 despite New Zealand-born England test wing Denny Solomona scoring his first try of the season for Sale.

Ireland's new Kiwi-born test halfback Jamison Gibson-Park scored a try in Leinster's 35-19 win over Chris Boyd's Northampton Saints.

Munster completed a second consecutive win, with a 39-31 away victory over French club Clermont.

Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images Pat Lam with midfielder Bundee Aki after coaching Connacht to the 2016 PRO 12 title. Lam returned to Galway to coach Bristol to a European Champions Cup win after Aki was sinbinned. f

New Zealander Bundee Aki got a yellow card as Connacht crashed to a 27-18 home defeat to the Bristol Bears, coached by ex-All Black Pat Lam, who guided Connacht to a Pro 12 title victory in 2016. Former All Blacks backrower Steven Luatua captained Bristol, who scored two tries while Aki was in the sinbin for pulling back Bristol's Australian centre Piers O'Conor.

Former Hurricanes wing Ben Lam was among the try-scorers in Bordeaux-Begles' 47-8 rout of Welsh club Dragons while Argentine test star Santiago Cordero grabbed a hat-trick.

Ex-All Black Lima Sopoaga played fullback and Jimmy Gopperth in midfield as Wasps beat Montpellier 33-14.