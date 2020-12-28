Ian McGeechan calls for Maro Itoje to lead the Lions with Alun Wyn Jones midweek captain

Maro Itoje is Sir Ian McGeechan's tip to captain the British and Irish Lions in South Africa in 2021.

Sir Ian McGeechan says England lock Maro Itoje should captain the British and Irish Lions because Wales' skipper Alun Wyn Jones is "no longer a potential starter''.

McGeechan, who played for the Lions and coached them on three tours, believes Jones should be the midweek captain on safari in South Africa in 2021."

"Itoje is the likely skipper of this Lions party,'' McGeechan wrote in his Daily Telegraph column.

"He was outstandingly influential in [the drawn series with the All Blacks in] 2017, growing with every game and really asserting himself in the biggest games. His game involvement is very high, and his discipline is now excellent.

"When you go to South Africa you have to match their forwards for physicality, and it's no coincidence that every Lions side to tour South Africa in the past 50 years was captained by second rows - Willie-John McBride in 1974, Bill Beaumont in 1980, Martin Johnson in 1997 and Paul O'Connell in 2009.''

McGeechan said the ability of Itoje and "so many of the potential Lions locks'' to play in the back row should encourage Lions coach Warren Gatland to take six second rows.

"James Ryan will go, and I really rate the versatile Iain Henderson so would definitely take him, as I would Courtney Lawes, who was brilliant in New Zealand. I'm also a Joe Launchbury fan, while Jonny Gray, Johnny Hill, Scott Cummings, George Kruis and Quinton Roux are also in contention.''

David Rogers/Getty Images Alun Wyn Jones, on the charge for the Lions against the All Blacks in 2017.

He said Jones, world rugby's most capped test player who played alongside Itoje against the All Blacks, should lead the midweek team.

"He is a born winner and Lions legend, and on such a short tour Warren will desperately need players who can lead by example, especially in training as well as on the field.''

Ian Cook/CameraSport/via Getty Images Louis Rees-Zammit, Wales' 19-year-old wing, has been rated as a bolter for the Lions tour to South Africa.

McGeechan listed Itoje at the head of a list of six players who could have "a momentous 2021'' with the Lions.

The others were Scotland flanker Jamie Ritchie, Ireland backrower Caelan Doris, Scotland fly half Finn Russell, England centre Ollie Lawrence and Wales' teenage wing Louis Rees-Zammit, who he said had the pace to excel on the hard, fast grounds in South Africa, just as another Welsh wing, J J Williams, did in 1974.