Beauden Barrett does it again with winning try as Suntory stay unbeaten in Japan Top League

Beauden Barrett of the Suntory Sungoliath tiptoes clear of the defence once again.

Beauden Barrett’s Suntory Sungoliath are alone with a perfect record in the 16-team Japan Top League, after the All Blacks first five-eighth rescued his side in the final moments for the second week running.

On the same day his Super Rugby side the Blues toppled his old team the Hurricanes, Barrett lived up to his star billing again as Suntory beat Ryan Crotty’s Kubota Spears 33-26.

Suntory appeared to be cruising when they led 26-7 with less than half-an-hour to play before Kubota mounted a brave fightback, with their wrecking ball Tongan loose forward Finau Tupa finishing with three tries as the 2019 finalists levelled the game.

Koki Nagahama/Getty Images Suntory Sungoliath celebrate another Beauden Barrett try, against Kubota Spears.

The effort was in vain, as Suntory worked Barrett across for his third try of the season in the 78th minute, to seal the match and the red conference in the process.

READ MORE:

* All Blacks great Ben Smith hopes Super Rugby split with South Africa isn't final

* Japan Top League: Showtime for Wayne Smith and Robbie Deans in Japan

* Beauden Barrett and Kieran Read to clash in Japan's Top League feature match

* All Blacks halfback T J Perenara tastes defeat for the first time in Japan



The Panasonic Wild Knights and the Kobelco Steelers couldn’t be separated in a hotly contested top-of-the-table contest on Sunday, with the sodden conditions providing as much of a test for the two teams as their opponents, in a game that ended in a 13-13 draw.

Both sides scored one try in the steady rain, with a pin-point cross-kick from former Highlanders first-five-eighths Hayden Parker creating Kobe’s opening for winger Sinsuke Iseki, before Panasonic replied through a long-range solo effort from halfback Keisuke Uchida.

Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images Hayden Parker and Ben Smith of Kobelco Steelers battle the wet and Panasonic Wild Knights at Kobe Universiade Memorial Stadium.

The visiting Wild Knights came closest to breaking the deadlock, with Australian centre Dylan Riley denied by inches in the final minute as he chased a speculative kick that just beat the Panasonic man to the dead ball line.

Parker was among seven players with strong New Zealand connections who featured for Kobe including the All Black trio of Ben Smith, Aaron Cruden and Brodie Retallick.

Former Wales second five-eighth Hadleigh Parkes and former Highlanders’ prop Craig Miller were the only Kiwis playing for the Wild Knights.

While the let off will have been frustrating for the visitors, Robbie Deans’ team retained their one-point advantage on the standings as they departed Kobe.

Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images Brodie Retallick of Kobelco Steelers gets those long legs going against Panasonic Wild Knights.

This leaves the top qualifying position from the white conference in their hands heading into the final weekend of pool play.

The other matches on Sunday saw Todd Blackadder’s Toshiba Brave Lupus emerge from a difficult few weeks with a 53-17 win over Danny Lee’s Honda Heat, who remain winless in the red conference.

Seta Tamanivalu and the St Bede’s College (Christchurch) educated Japanese national captain Michael Leitch were among Toshiba’s try-scorers, while former Crusader Jack Stratton kicked 18 points.

Former Chiefs training squad member Keegen Faria scored twice, while fellow Waikato product Jacob Skeen and former New Zealand Heartland representative Michael Broadhurst were also try-scorers as the Ricoh Black Rams beat the NEC Green Rockets 37-15 in Tokyo.

Sunday’s fourth scheduled game between the Hino Red Dolphins and the Canon Eagles was called off after a positive Covid-19 test in Agustin Pulu’s Hino squad.

Kubota will battle Kieran Read’s Toyota Verblitz next week for second place in the section, although the former All Black captain was absent for the second game running as Verblitz beat the Greg Cooper-coached Mitsubishi Dynaboars 40-29.

Former Manawatu skipper Heiden Bedwell-Curtis scored twice for the Dynaboars.

All Black halfback TJ Perenara suffered defeat for the second week on end as the NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes went down 33-21 to Yamaha Jubilo, while his former Hurricanes teammate Fletcher Smith scored a try among his 15 points as the NTT Communications Shining Arcs accounted for the Munakata Sanix Blues 40-21.