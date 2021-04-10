Why England lock Maro Itoje is the most influential rugby player in the world

Stuff is counting down the 50 most influential players in world rugby. Here are those ranked 10-1.

England and British and Irish Lions star Maro Itoje was the highest-ranked player on Stuff’s countdown of the top 50 most influential rugby players in the world. Stuff rugby writer Paul Cully explains what makes him so special.

OPINION: Maro Itoje introduced himself to New Zealand five years before took the All Blacks pack apart in the Rugby World Cup semifinal in Japan in 2019.

Itoje captained the England under-20s side to victory in the 2014 world championship held in New Zealand, beating South Africa in the final.

Damian McKenzie and Richie Mo’unga were part of the baby All Blacks side that lost to South Africa in the semifinal that year, but it has been Itoje who has really kicked on to become a dominant presence on the world stage at senior level.

An intelligent man known to dabble in poetry, Itoje is a ferocious competitor with the ability to play lock or No 6 and is guaranteed to feature when the British and Irish Lions take on the Springboks this year. Although he is just 26 years old, it will be his second Lions tour. If injuries are kind, he could go on to play in another two.

Itoje’s lineout work is superb, but he really distinguishes himself around the park. He has a relentless appetite for defence, and he is the best lock in the world at the breakdown, where his ability to get over the ball at ruck time has frustrated many an attacking team.

David Rogers/Getty Images Maro Itoje has been crowned as the most influential rugby player in the world by a Stuff panel.

His habit of celebrating turnovers and penalties with a roar into the sky has also become a trademark in his game, a rallying cry to team-mates that they frequently respond to.

Although he didn't enjoy the finest Six Nations as Eddie Jones’ side struggled – somewhat in a transition period – England’s finest performances in recent years have had Itoje at their heart.

He was a central figure as England beat Australia 3-0 in their 2016 series across the ditch, playing the full 80 minutes in all three tests (the only forward on either side to do so).

That required a level of fitness comparable to Brodie Retallick's huge engine, and Itoje’s capacity to go the distance has allowed Jones to build his England pack around the Saracens player.

On the Lions’ 2017 tour of New Zealand, Itoje started the first test on the bench – and it was won handsomely by the All Blacks.

For the second and third tests, Itoje was restored to the starting lineup and played 80 minutes in both as the Lions fought back to draw the series.

David Rogers/Getty Images Maro Itoje played a big role as the British and Irish Lions drew their series against the All Blacks in 2017.

Indeed, his lack of fear for the All Blacks is one of the features that makes him such a formidable opponent for the men in black. It is obvious that he respects New Zealand rugby, but he is not beaten before he even takes the paddock as many others have been down the years.

Both eloquent and formidable, Itoje is a worthy No 1 in Stuff’s list of world rugby’s most influential players.