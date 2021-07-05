'He's a world class player': Rob Penney says Japanese people will embrace Israel Folau

Toutai Kefu was forced to field 13 debutants in last night’s Test against the All Blacks, with his best players unable to make the journey to New Zealand.

The man behind the decision to recruit Israel Folau to Japanese Top League club NTT Communications believes he will be embraced by the Japanese public despite his controversial past.

Rob Penney, who was sacked from his post as Waratahs coach in late March, is NTT Comm’s new director of rugby.

He has no doubt Folau will prove a popular player among both his teammates and the Japanese public, despite the reputation that precedes him.

Matt Roberts/Getty Images Israel Folau will link with Rob Penny at Japanese Top League club NTT Communications.

“Teams are really keen to promote the game up here and obviously Izzy’s profile is extremely high,” Penney told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“He’s a world class player, still got a bit of petrol in the tank and he’ll make a massive contribution up there. The Japanese people will really embrace him for his sporting prowess.”

Folau has been forced to take his on-field talents abroad after he was sacked by Rugby Australia in 2019 for sharing an Instagram post which said hell awaited “drunks, homosexuals and adulterers”.

STUFF A look back at the controversy surrounding Israel Folau after a social media post in 2019.

He has played for Catalans Dragons in the English Super League and was registered to return to Australian rugby league with the Southport Tigers.

But those plans, which were backed by Clive Palmer, have been put on hold as Folau chases the lucrative contracts on offer in Japanese rugby.

Foreign players do not typically join their Japanese teammates for Top League pre-season until at least mid-August, with some high profile players permitted to join as late as mid-November. Penney said Folau will join the club at some point in that two-month window.

The Top League season then runs from mid-January until the end of May, leaving the door open for Folau to either play rugby league in Australia or return to Europe for the back half of the year.

He will also be technically eligible for selection for the Wallabies, though there is no chance coach Dave Rennie would think about selecting the 32-year-old given the code’s tainted history with Folau.

“I don’t think anyone outside of his inner circle believes what he was going on about,” Penney said when asked if any consideration had been given to Folau’s past. “I suspect that he’s learnt and hopefully that is the case and let’s just get on and let the man play a game he’s gifted in.”

Despite his controversial past, Penney believes the Folau signing will be a significant boost to both NTT and Japanese rugby.

“The Waratahs have been blessed with some amazing talent over the years and he’s another example,” Penney said.

“I know when the Waratahs play the Crusaders, they scored something like 18 tries and Izzy scored about 14 of them. I was discussing it with [Crusaders coach] Scott Robertson. Without him the attack wasn’t the same as when he was available. He’s an amazing threat.

“It’ll be great to have him back in our game, I reckon. It’s people like him who can do special things. We just need to have him involved, don’t we.

“The fan base, they might have the most intimate knowledge about every little detail but they love it. Having someone like him involved will be really great for NTT Comm.”