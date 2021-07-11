Wayne Pivac laments Wales' draw with 14-man Argentina after Puma's red card

Wales' Tomos Williams scores their vital second try in a 20-20 draw with Argentina.

Coach Wayne Pivac expressed his frustration that Wales let Argentina off the hook in a 20-20 draw after the Pumas had a man sent off in Cardiff.

Pivac’s Six Nations champions failed to wrest the advantage after Argentine fullback Juan Cruz Mallia was red-carded in the 29th minute on Saturday (Sunday NZ time).

Mallia was banished when his head struck Wales halfback Kieran Hardy in a reckless tackle attempt.

But, undeterred by being forced to play with 14 men, the Pumas grabbed a 13-6 lead at halftime following a try to Crusaders-bound loose forward Pablo Matera.

Ashley Western/PA via AP Argentina's Jeronimo De La Fuente was a try-scorer against Wales.

They extended their advantage to 20-6 after Jerónimo de la Fuente dotted down in the second spell before Wales hit back to share the spoils after converted tries to Will Rowlands and replacement halfback Tomos Williams.

Ashley Western/PA via AP Will Rowlands grabs Wales’ first try.

Wales had a chance to win the game with a long-distance penalty just before the final whistle, but replacement flyhalf Jarrod Evans’ kick was astray.

Argentina had earlier missed three penalty attempts.

The match was the most eagerly anticipated of the three internationals in Europe at the weekend, and Pivac admitted Wales had lost an opportunity to stamp their mark on the two-match series with the Pumas.

“We’re disappointed with the opportunities we gave the Argentinians,’’ the Kiwi coach said at the post-match press conference.

“We knew they’d be very direct and, previewing them, that was going to be the way they were coming with 15 or 14 players.

“It was disappointing to give them some ins with lapses in discipline at times, which gave them the territory. Coming through their forwards, we knew they would come that direct route.

“The errors just kept creeping into our game throughout that second half. We’d have a good passage of play and then let them off the hook again. That was frustrating.’’

Andrew Matthews/PA via AP England's Joe Cokanasiga scores his second try during the Summer Series rugby union match between England and Canada at Twickenham Stadium, London, Saturday, July 10, 2021. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)

However, Pivac hailed Wales' resilience “to come back from 20-6 and have a chance to win it at the end’’.

“At the end of the day we’ll take that ,and it sets us up for next weekend, when we’ll be trying to clinch a series.’’

England blow away Canada

Andrew Matthews/PA via AP England's Marcus Smith, pictured being tackled against Canada, has been called up by the British and Irish Lions afte two tests.

Eddie Jones’ England scored 10 tries in a 70-14 rout of Canada at Twickenham, with Newcastle wing Adam Radwan and clubmate hooker Jamie Blamire both claiming hat-tricks on debut.

Joe Cokanasiga also touched down twice for England and flyhalf Marcus Smith slotted nine conversions before being called up by the British and Irish Lions to travel to South Africa to cover for injured Scotland pivot Finn Russell.

“We wanted to improve on our USA performance; we were disappointed with how we fell off and our lack of consistency in that game,” Jones said.

Donall Farmer/PA via AP Ireland's Joey Carbery is tackled by USA's Hanco Germishuys (L) and Cam Dolan.

“We had a plan to go out and blitz Canada, we managed to do that and carried on until halftime really well, had a flat period, followed by another spurt in the middle of the second half.

“We probably didn’t finish off how we’d have liked, but all in all blooded 16 caps in two Tests, the guys now have an opportunity to kick their careers on.”

Hooker’s happy haul

Hooker Ronan Kelleher collected four of Ireland’s 10 tries in a 71-10 win over the United States in Dublin.

Test debutants Robert Baloucoune and Nick Timoney also got on the scoresheet as Ireland amassed 31 points in the first half and 40 in the second spell.

The Americans lost flanker Rickert Hattingh to a red card in the 54th minute for a high shot on Kelleher.

Ireland coach Andy Farrell handed first caps to eight players and most moments to savour in a one-sided win.

Halfback Michael Baska scored the only try for the United States, whose squad was largely drawn from Major Rugby domestic competition players.

AT A GLANCE

Results of rugby test matches in Europe on Saturday (Sunday NZ time)

Wales 20 (Will Rowlands, Tomos Williams tries; Jarrod Evans 2 pen; Callum Sheedy 2 pen) Argentina 20 (Pablo Matera, Jerónimo de la Fuente tries; Nicolas Sanchez 2 con, 2 pen). HT: 6-13. In Cardiff.

England 70 (Jamie Blamire 3, Adam Radwan 3, Joe Cokanasiga 2, Ellis Genge, penalty try; Marcus Smith 9 con) Canada 14 (Ross Braude, Kainoa Lloyd tries; Peter Nelson 2 con) HT: 42-14. In London.

Ireland 71 (Ronan Kelleher 4, Robert Baloucoune, Nick Timoney, Stuart McCloskey, Hugo Keenan, Gavin Coombes, Finlay Bealham tries; Joey Carbery 5 con, pen; Harry Byrne con; Will Addison con) United States 10. HT: 31-3. In Dublin.