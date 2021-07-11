Happy hookers rake in 11 test tries as All Blacks star Dane Coles leads front row feast

Dane Coles on the burst for the All Blacks in his four-try cameo against Fiji in Dunedin.

A trio of hookers who bagged 11 tries between them upstaged the fancy dan outside backs in test rugby arenas over the weekend.

All Blacks veteran Dane Coles set the scene with four tries off the bench in a 57-23 win over Fiji in Dunedin on Saturday night.

Then, England rake Jamie Blamire grabbed a hat-trick in his first test start in a 70-14 rout of Canada.

Ireland's Ronan Kelleher capped the happy hookers' magic weekend with four tries in a 71-10 demolition of the United States in Dublin.

Phil Walter/Getty Images All Blacks hooker Dane Coles about to show his mastery of the draw and pass.

Coles became the first All Blacks forward - and the first substitute - to score four test tries.

Kelleher joined Ireland's greatest test hooker Keith Wood, No 8 Brian Robinson and wing Dennis Hickey as Ireland's joint top try-scorers in an international.

Blamire took his test tries tally to four in two matches - a record any self-respecting wing would be happy with.

Henry Browne/Getty Images England hooker Jamie Blamire (obscured) is helped over the line to score one of his three tries against Canada.

Admittedly, the rakes' inexorable progress to the opposition try-line has generally been off the back of effective rolling mauls - often from attacking lineouts - rather than nifty footwork (desperate Coles' dexterity in the latter department).

Codie Taylor - the All Blacks starting hooker, replaced by Coles - turned the skill into an art-form for the Crusaders this year, finishing as Super Rugby Aotearoa's top try scorer with nine touchdowns.

Māori All Blacks skipper Ash Dixon also weighed in with his fair share of meat pies for the Highlanders.

If the try-scoring trend continues the Front Row Club could get many more paid-up members as rugby kids spurn double-digit jerseys for the coveted No 2 jumper.

Coles, 34, is the best known of the weekend's test try-scoring troika.

The Hurricanes hard-head made his test debut in 2012, while Blamire and Kelleher - both 23- were still at school.

Coles now has 17 tries in 76 test matches.

Donall Farmer Ireland hooker Ronan Kelleher, pictured playing against Japan, scored a record-equalling four tries against the United States.

Kelleher - who trained with the British and Irish Lions in Jersey before their departure for South Africa - confirmed his class with a man of the match display against the Americans.

“Ronan has been brilliant for Leinster and Ireland this season; he has really stepped up as a big player for province and country,” Ireland captain James Ryan said at the post-match press conference.

“He has been great the last couple of weeks, his game has really come on. What he did tonight was unbelievable.”

A Dubliner, Kelleher made his Leinster debut in 2019 and won the first of his 13 caps against Scotland in the 2020 Six Nations.

Christopher Lee/Getty Images England hooker Jamie Blamire has scored four tries in his first two tests.

Kelleher was quick to deflect any praise for his try-scoring feats, telling a television interviewer as he accepted his man of the match award, that "most importantly, it was for the team”.

“We had eight new caps today and every single one of them put their hand up to be in future camps, I thought they were all outstanding.”

Blamire was born in Cumbria, an English county better known for rugby league and rugby union.

He joined the Newcastle Falcons academy and was an England under-20 international in 2017.

With senior hookers Jamie George and Luke Cowan-Dickie away on Lions duties, Blamire was called up by Eddie Jones for the latest internationals and made an instant impact by scoring on debut off the bench when he charged down a kick in a 45-7 win over the United States a week ago.

It was a memorable day at Twickenham on Saturday (Sunday NZ time) for the Newcastle Falcons, England's northernmost premiership club.

Their wing Adam Radwan - already rated one of the fastest men in rugby - also claimed a hat-trick on his test debut.