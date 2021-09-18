Wallabies show Dave Rennie effect is working against lost Springboks

OPINION: The conclusion from the two tests between the Wallabies and Springboks is a simple one: Dave Rennie’s Wallabies side are far better than the All Blacks made them look.

Three hefty losses in the Bledisloe Cup series deflated Australian rugby, but the Wallabies’ outstanding 30-17 against South Africa in Brisbane on Saturday has painted those reverses in a different light.

The Wallabies have now beaten the world champions on consecutive weekends, and it has been no more than they deserved.

Rennie is clearly starting to build something in Australia, and his belief in Quade Cooper and the Wallabies superior conditioning levels has paid off handsomely.

READ MORE:

* Wallabies v Springboks live - Rugby Championship

* Kieran Read reveals All Blacks' ultimate respect for history-making Michael Hooper

* Wallabies coach Dave Rennie's overseas hit list for World Cup amid Giteau Law changes

* Wizard of Oz: How the 'best young coach in New Zealand' signed for the Western Force



With the All Blacks very interested spectators from the sidelines, the Wallabies hung on when the momentum of the test was against them, and they struck in the second half with their far better handling skills.

Before two tests against the All Blacks, the Springboks look almost lost – stuck with a game plan that doesn't look fit for purpose against their traditional southern hemisphere rivals.

Rennie has always coached well against South African sides, beating them repeatedly in Super Rugby with the Chiefs, but the past two weeks undeniably showed that his methods are transferring well to the biggest stage.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Quade Cooper kicks for goal against the Springboks.

His selection of Cooper has been a masterstroke: the 33-year-old is simply a different player to the one so often maligned by Kiwi audiences.

His newfound composure was evident again on Saturday, and even when he was hit hard by Springboks giant Duane Vermeulen in the first half he recycled the ball smartly.

Defensively, he stood in the front line and brought down anyone who was sent down his channel – and plenty of Springboks ball carriers tried to expose him.

The Springboks, meanwhile, were poor – particularly in the first half, and some of their key players were culpable.

Halfback Faf de Klerk was deservedly shown a yellow card after 12 minutes, for cynically slowing the ball down right in front of the referee.

A bad missed tackle by No 10 Handre Pollard one minuter late allowed Wallabies No 13 Len Ikitau to score the opening try.

And although the Springboks clearly tried to use the ball more after their loss on the Gold Coast one week ago, their execution was often substandard, with passes going behind the target.

For a team with world champion status, it was sloppy and allowed the Wallabies to get off the hook when they were clearly stressed at times.

Yet, with the Springboks’ scrum and maul in the ascendancy, the Wallabies had to dig deep for periods.

Firebrand No 6 Lachlan Swinton, who was sent off against the All Blacks last year, copped a first-half yellow hard for going in too high on Vermeulen, and the Wallabies gave up the lead with Swinton in the bin.

Yet, Rennie’s side stabilised and stayed in the fight, until the chance came to use their skills through Taniela Tupou, Samu Kerevi and Marika Koroibete.

That ability will be familiar to Chiefs fans who savoured two Super Rugby title wins in 2012 and 2013. The Rennie effect is working again.