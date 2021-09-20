'Awful' Springboks hammered at home as they seek redemption against All Blacks

Wallabies stun the Springboks again with four tries to one Rugby Championship victory in Brisbane

Blasted by their own media, the Springboks aren’t lacking motivation for the All Blacks on the back of their comprehensive loss to the Wallabies where they have accused Australia of questionable tactics.

South Africa suffered a second successive loss to the Wallabies in Queensland, losing the Rugby Championship test 30-17 and surrendering the world No 1 ranking to the All Blacks.

As they prepare for their 100th test against New Zealand this weekend, star playmaker Handre Pollard knows they have to be more clever.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Springboks No 8 Duane Vermeulen sums up the feelings of another loss to the Wallabies.

"We know that we need to do better, but we don't have a lot of time to reset for the game," Pollard said as they hit the reset button.

"We are never short on motivation when it comes to playing the All Blacks and that applies for every test match for that matter."

Pollard concedes they didn’t handle the tactics from the “street smart “ Wallabies who he felt had been allowed to get away with dubious off the ball actions.

"They are very street smart. They definitely train it and the referees don't see everything. If they pick it up now and then, great, and we do prep the refs on that as well," Pollard said.

"It's very difficult to see a lot of stuff off the ball with the refs focusing on the ball and breakdown. They're good at it.

"They do it very well and they get away with it 90% of the time. We don't do that, we don't coach that and we don't play the game that way, but it's not a problem if they want to do it.

"We should handle it, and that's about it."

The Springboks have predictably been hammered back at home after this poor performance.

Veteran South African commentator Mark Keohane said the Boks were “awful” in suffering “a good old-fashioned thrashing” and he labelled the effort their worst since 2017.

He accused the Springboks of going away from the winning style that had earned them both the 2019 World Cup and that No 1 ranking.

“The world champions played like a team doubting their blueprint for the first time, attempted to play with width but only succeeded in playing laterally and so far behind the gain line that they were a danger to themselves with ball in hand,” Keohane wrote on his website.

“The Boks lacked energy and there was little appetite to make tackles, scramble in defence and not miss one on one tackle situations. Mentally the Boks look shot after the Lions series win.”

They would now face a huge two weeks against the All Blacks, with Keohane pleading for them to go back to their traditions.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images The Springboks weren't helped by being reduced to 14 men with halfback Faf de Klerk sin-binned by referee Matthew Carley.

“The Boks play the All Blacks in back-to-back tests in the next two weekends, and I am expecting a response in attitude and desperation, but few would be betting on the Boks to turn around the mess of the successive Wallabies defeats,” he wrote.

“The Boks have a blueprint that brings victories, and they need to revert to that blueprint and blank out the noise that it makes them a dull and one-dimensional team with the power to kill the game of rugby.

“I will take the Springboks – in attitude and game plan – who beat the Lions every Saturday over the confused, ill-disciplined and dire lot who got rolled in SunCorp.

“A week is a long time in sport, but the next six days will seem very short for the Springboks and (coach) Jacques Nienaber as they try and find themselves, their mongrel and their mojo.”