Wales centre Steve Fenwick still laments All Blacks' 'disgraceful' 1978 lineout dive

All Black Andy Haden remained unrepentant years after his lineout dive in the 1978 Cardiff test.

Forty-three years have passed, but the All Blacks’ “terrible’’ 1978 lineout dive in Cardiff still clearly rankles with Wales rugby great Steve Fenwick.

Fenwick was at centre as Wales edged towards a first win over the All Blacks for 25 years in the classic encounter at Cardiff Arms Park.

YouTube Andy Haden (rear) and Frank Oliver (front) go sprawling after a lineout against Wales in 1978.

Wales were leading 12-10 with a minute to go when Haden jumped out of a lineout and locking partner Frank Oliver also went sprawling, leading English referee Roger Quittenton to award a penalty after spotting a push on Oliver by Wales lock Geoff Wheel. Brian McKechnie kicked the goal for a 13-12 win.

Fenwick initially raised alarm about the incident in a 2016 interview with The Rugby Paper, and the controversy has been revisited in publicity around his just-published autobiography, Dragons and Lions: My Life in Rugby.

READ MORE:

* Welsh rugby great Graham Price hails Andy Haden despite infamous lineout dive

* Andy Haden a towering All Blacks presence on and off the field throughout colourful career

* All Blacks great Andy Haden dies after long illness



Peter Bush/Stuff Frank Oliver, front, and Andy Haden prepare for the fateful lineout against Wales in 1978.

Now 70, Fenwick told Wales Online at the weekend that the All Blacks actions were “terrible'’.

““It was the first time I had seen soccer tactics in rugby.

“I thought it was disgusting.

“We deserved to win. We were the better side that day.’’

Adrian Murrell Steve Fenwick captaining Wales in the 1980 centenary test against the All Blacks in Cardiff.

Fenwick claimed that the fact the All Blacks had to dive out of a lineout, “shows they were desperate’’.

“It should never have been.'’

Haden, who died in 2020, told Stuff in 2018 on the 40th anniversary of the game, that he had no regrets because he was simply trying to win a test for the All Blacks.

"You don't apologise for doing what you were selected to do,’’ he said.

"You don't make excuses for wanting to win."

Fenwick – who played in the British and Irish Lions’ series defeat to the All Blacks in New Zealand in 1977 – said on Wales Online that “the air was rife’’ at the after-match function.

“It was not a good atmosphere. They were having a bit of a chuckle and we were snarling.”

The tension was only broken when Wales lock Geoff Wheel said: “'Frank, can you dive over here with the pepper and Andy can you dive over with the salt’’.

Then, “everybody had a laugh and a drink and a joke together, which is what rugby is all about’’, Fenwick said.

Adrian Murrell/via Getty Images Steve Fenwick had 30 caps for Wales from 1975 to 1981.

But the combative centre “felt terrible because we were conned and to beat New Zealand with Wales was one of the things I really wanted to do.

“But, then again, you can’t be bitter all your life.”

Fenwick won 30 caps for Wales between 1975 and 1981, but played just two tests against the All Blacks – the dramatic 1978 defeat and the 1980 centenary test where he captained a Wales side outclassed 23-3 by the All Blacks.