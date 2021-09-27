Stephen Jones on the "coaching chaos" of Eddie Jones

Eddie Jones has been accused of “coaching by chaos” as the controversial Australian’s time in charge of England hits its home straight.

Stephen Jones, the doyen of British rugby writers, has laid into Jones who has confirmed he will step away from the England job after the 2023 World Cup in France.

Jones used his latest column for the Sunday Times to highlight the enormous player and coaching turnover under his namesake and ponder where it is all heading.

He felt the latest England squad was “another step in the darkness” as Jones looked to youth to fill his numbers.

“Jones has now, in only six years, called up 178 players for his squads. That works out at 12 players for every starting shirt. Less of a national team, more of a national lottery. And in that enormous group are a large number of sporting roadkill players brought in too early and either set right,” wrote Stephen Jones.

He felt that extended to the England management.

“It is rare for anyone in the Jones coaching hierarchy with the team to see out a contract,” Stephen Jones noted, believing Jones was employing a “chaos theory as his mantra” with players and staff.

He didn’t sense there was a pathway for player development in the England setup and feared the Twickenham machine as now a “cult of youth”, describing it as “frightening” in his Sunday Times column.

“England have often been playing as if utterly confused and the Jones era now needs coherence and consistency on the field and in the dugout. But yet again, we heard last week the usual harping from him about the World Cup, with everything being aimed at it.

“Jones’s recent failure to electrify the team in the Six Nations, let alone to win it, has turned supportive volume way down. England are increasingly remote and only Jones is speaking for them. The turnover of players and coaches, the bigging-up of the fresh-faced aspirants, the ignoring of hard evidence, the bogus distant goals – it all adds up to chaos.”