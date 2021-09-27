Kiwi back Michael Collins scored two tries on Welsh debut in front of Wayne Pivac

Kiwi centre Michael Collins scored two tries on his Ospreys debut and compatriot Gareth Anscombe produced a try-assist.

Kiwi centre Michael Collins – who is eligible to play for Wales – scored two tries on his Welsh club debut in an emphatic performance before Wales’ test coach Wayne Pivac.

The former Otago, Blues and Highlanders midfield was man-of-the-match on Sunday (Monday morning) in the Ospreys’ 27-23 win over the Dragons in a Welsh derby in the opening round of the United Rugby Championship.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Michael Collins, pictured making a break for the Highlanders in 2021, has scored two tries on his Welsh club debut for Ospreys.

Osprey’s New Zealand-born Welsh test flyhalf Gareth Anscombe kicked 12 points in his first competition match for over two years since a serious knee injury scuppered his 2019 Rugby World Cup dream.

A BBC report stated: “Watching Wales head coach Wayne Pivac would have been an interested observer in the form of Collins and Anscombe before the autumn international series.’’

Pivac is running the rule over potential players for Wales’ next test assignment – against the All Blacks in Cardiff on October 30.

While it is early days in Collins’ Ospreys career and in Anscombe’s injury comeback, Pivac will need to bolster his backline with so many frontline players tied to their English clubs as the All Blacks test falls outside World Rugby’s international window.

Wales Online highlighted Collins’ impact, saying the 28-year-old cut “a lovely out-to-in angle’’ to grab a pass from halfback Rhys Webb for Osprey’s first try in the 18th minute.

He ran another clever angle in the second half to leave Aneurin Owen flailing at thin air and complete his try-scoring double.

It’s not the first taste of Welsh rugby for Collins, who had a season with Scarlets in 2015-16 when Pivac was head coach at the Llanelli-based club.

Collins is instantly eligible to play for Wales as he has a Welsh-born grandfather.

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth was impressed with Collins’ start, but said there was “a lot of competition out there’’ for Wales test jerseys, “and that is not our decision”.

"If he keeps scoring tries and having an influence on the game that is what any coach wants,’’ Booth said at the post-match press conference.

"He has a massive influence on us as a leader and is also a calm head, and has a lot of experience in different positions. He is very methodical and deliberate.

"He has today performed well and come up with a massive contribution to us winning the game."

David Rogers/Getty Images Gareth Anscombe is looking forward to a full season at Welsh club Ospreys after overcoming a longterm knee injury.

The 30-year-old Anscombe, who has 27 caps, has not played test rugby since his injury against England in a pre-World Cup friendly in 2019.

Talk has already started among the Welsh rugby public about a potential test return for the Kiwi in the upcoming end of year internationals.

But Booth said: "We all need to manage our expectations around him, I have seen how this works in Wales”.

"He is a class player and will only get better as he spends more time in the saddle, as long as he has the right exposure."