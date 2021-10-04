Waterboy incident: Springboks admit embarrassing 'stuff up' in win over All Blacks

The Springboks support crew get a dressing down from officials during the win over the All Blacks.

Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber has admitted he was ordering his waterboy to hound the assistant referee during a controversial incident in the thrilling Rugby Championship win over the All Blacks in Queensland.

The tight test went right down to the final minute before the Springboks snuck home 31-29 thanks to a penalty from Elton Jantjies.

But tensions were high throughout, never more so than when the Boks waterboy could be seen following the assistant referee up the sideline shouting earnest pleas over a South African kick into touch.

Sky Sport South Africa handed the All Blacks their first loss of the year after with a last-gasp penalty kick.

Watching what was unfolding, referee Matthew Carley stepped in and took the waterboy aside, warning him that he would be sent off. “If I see you chasing our touch judge up the line again, you’ll be off,” Carley was heard saying.

Nienaber put his hand up and said the orders were coming out of the South African coaching box as they sought clarity over one of rugby’s controversial new rules.

“We thought it was a 50:22. We got it wrong at the top,” Neinaber explained.

Dan Peled / www.photosport.nz English referee Matthew Carley had a busy night controlling the All Blacks against the Springboks.

“The ruck was inside New Zealand’s half and it was two passes back and then we kicked the 50:22. It’s a new concept for us. It’s not something that we have played, and it’s a rule that changed. We played the British & Irish Lions, the last game was the seventh of August and the next game was Argentina and this law was part of it.

“I’ll put my hand on up and say we got it wrong, and we asked him to challenge. We were so sure, but then we looked back at the video and saw that we got it completely wrong.

“Like I say, my fault. I thought it was a 50:22. Where we kicked the ball was our half, and it went out in their 22, but we passed it back [into our half].

Albert Perez/Getty Images Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber admits he was in the wrong.

“I think Australia and New Zealand have had two competitions under that law, so they’re a little bit more familiar with it. Not that it’s any excuse. We just wanted him to notify [the AR]. We apologise, we just got it wrong.”

“We saw it live and then re-winded and then … sorry. We stuffed it up.”