Samoa cancel rugby tour to Europe

Samoa's development for the 2023 Rugby World Cup has been hit by the cancellation of their northern tour.

Samoa have cancelled their looming rugby tour of Europe because of Covid-19 implications.

Samoa were set to play Georgia, Uruguay, Spain and the British Barbarians in November.

The Barbarians clash at Twickenham on November 27 had already sold more than 30,000 tickets. It is expected a “Manu Samoa selection” could still take the filed in London, drawn from Europe-based players and coaches.

The trip north has proved too difficult for the team’s Samoa-based players in the Pacific.

“Lakapi Samoa was not able to guarantee the safety of any of our players and management whilst on campaign and the current state of emergency measures by the government restricts the return of anyone within six months of contacting the virus,” Lakapi Samoa CEO Faleomavaega Vincent Fepuleai said in a statement.

“This was a major obstacle to keep our borders safe. We do accept the implications and scale of consequences the pandemic can have to our small country with limited resources.”

Head coach Seilala Mapusua said health considerations had to come ahead of rugby in these difficult times.

“It’s disappointing and really tough for our players, fans and our hosting unions,” he said.

“As head coach, our performance and reputation to our brand is severely hampered if we cannot get our team together.

“However, the safety and well-being of protecting Samoa from the current Covid-19 variant pandemic was ultimately the right call.”

Samoa secured their 2023 Rugby World Cup position earlier this year, beating Tonga in New Zealand.

the Manu Samoa 7s team have also pulled out of the upcoming World Rugby Sevens Series legs in Dubai.