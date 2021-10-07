'I've never been so scared' - Springboks captain Siya Kolisi after being left prone by All Blacks double hit

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi receives careful attention after being pummelled by the All Blacks in a tackle.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi says he has “never been so scared in a rugby game” after being left prone on the ground from a double hit by All Blacks forwards Ardie Savea and Brodie Retallick.

The rugged loose forward was forced from the field after the collision and didn’t front media after his team’s stunning 31-29 win over New Zealand in Queensland last weekend.

Kolisi revealed the circumstances of his injury at a sponsor’s event in Cape Town, saying he “freaked out” as he feared the worst.

Kolisi had his face planted in the turf and was motionless as the Springboks medics arrived. Struggling to breathe, he slowly started moving and talking, but was soon replaced.

"I was so shocked and freaking out," Kolisi told SARugbymag.

"I don’t know where I got hit, I fell to the ground and my body was just in shock. The doc was asking me questions and was examining me, but I’m claustrophobic, and I just really felt uncomfortable.

"I couldn’t breathe and already was lying in an awkward position, but I was fine after about a minute.

"They did all the checks, I went for scans, and everything was fine.

"But in the moment it was really scary. I’ve never been so scared in a rugby game before. I thought there was something wrong with my whole body."

Kolisi thanked his fans and family for their support.

"I was getting so many messages afterwards, and obviously it was scary for my wife and everyone back home as well. But, thankfully, I am fine," he told SARugbymag.

Kolisi’s wife Rachel expressed her angst and relief in an Instagram post.

“I don’t ever wish moments like this on anyone. When you see them go down like that, It’s so hard to put into words what it feels like, but scary and helpless are probably a good place to start. Especially when your kids are very aware of what’s going on too,” she wrote.

“I’ve sat next to many others that have experienced those same moments, some were fine, some had lengthy injuries and others never played the game again.

“I think we often forget these men and women put their bodies on the line for this game and things can change in a moment.

“I celebrate and thank Jesus every time Siya walks off the field safely, today a little more.”