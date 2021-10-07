All Blacks backs snubbed in Rugby Championship XV

All Blacks fullback Jordie Barrett leaves the Wallabies in his wake.

The All Blacks have been largely snubbed in a Rugby Championship XV selected by World Rugby with Jordie Barrett the only back selected and the Wallabies having more players involved.

The All Blacks comfortably won the championship, dropping only their last game to the Springboks and finishing seven points clear of Australia at the top of the table.

But the Wallabies had six players named in the tournament team by the sport's global body, headed by returning veteran Quade Cooper. New Zealand had five players selected, South Africa four, while bottom-placed Argentina didn’t feature at all.

The All Blacks forwards did feature strongly with Ardie Savea and Akira Ioane in the back row, along with lock Brodie Retallick and hooker Codie Taylor in the tight five.

Fullback Barrett had a great tournament, but some other outside backs also had strong campaigns for the All Blacks.

The Wallabies provided four of the backline.

It was an unusual tournament with the All Blacks completely dominating the Wallabies, the Australians doing a double on the world champion Springboks, and New Zealand and South Africa sharing two tight tests. Argentina failed to win a match.

The world No 1 ranking bounced around during the tournament but finished in the hands of the Springboks following their last-gasp win over the All Blacks last weekend.

The teams now head north to finish their year in Europe.

World Rugby's Rugby Championship tournament team

15 Jordie Barrett (NZ), 14 Andrew Kellaway (AUS), 13 Lukhanyo Am (RSA), 12 Samu Kerevi (AUS), 11 Makazole Mapimpi (RSA), 10 Quade Cooper (AUS), 9 Tate McDermott (AUS), 8 Ardie Savea (NZ), 7 Michael Hooper (AUS), 6 Akira Ioane (NZ), 5 Lood de Jager (RSA), 4 Brodie Retallick (NZ), 3 Taniela Tupou (AUS), 2 Codie Taylor (NZ), 1 Steven Kitshoff (RSA).