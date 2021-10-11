Kiwi rugby export Jimmy Gopperth proves Wasps' matchwinner at 38 as Chris Boyd fumes

New Zealand rugby player Jimmy Gopperth is still going strong at 38 for Wasps in the English rugby premiership.(File photo).

Jimmy Gopperth may be 38 but he left his Wasps teammates in awe as he came off the bench to clinch an English Rugby Premiership win against Chris Boyd’s Northampton Saints.

Boyd was left fuming at the referee’s failure to issue a red card to a Wasps player, but that did not detract from Gopperth’s match-clinching cameo.

The former Hurricanes and Blues five-eighth – in his 19th year of professional rugby – kicked penalties in the 69th and 73d minutes of Wasps’ 26-20 comeback win in Coventry on Sunday (Monday NZ time)

His contribution had Wasps’ England halfback Dan Robson singing the veteran’s praises.

Jimmy Gopperth has won a clutch of rugby honours in England after 12 years in European rugby.

”Jimmy’s Jimmy, he’s just someone you can trust,” Robson told reporters.

“That’s one of the big things in this game, when you have someone like that coming off the bench in a big game. When you bring on someone like Jimmy Gopperth to close out a game you know you’re going to be in a good place.

Tony Marshall/Getty Images Jimmy Gopperth has proven to be a points machine in European rugby.

“He’s one of the hardest workers at the club. He drives all the meetings, training standards, in the gym, on the pitch. He’s just someone you look up to and want to play with.”

Robson predicted Gopperth’s longevity would be hard to match.

“I don’t think we’ll see others play on top [form] at 38 yet he makes it look easy. I can tell you as a 29-year-old I don’t know how he does it. He’s a very special player and a special bloke.”

New Plymouth-born Gopperth began his professional career with Wellington in 2003. He has played in Europe since 2009 and was English Premiership player of the year in 2017.

David Rogers/Getty Images Northampton Saints’ Kiwi director of rugby Chris Boyd. (File photo).

Boyd, Northampton’s director of rugby, saw the Saints lose their unbeaten record to a Wasps side containing three players from his 2016 Super Rugby title winning Hurricanes squad, captain Brad Shields and ex-All Blacks forwards Vaea Fifita and Jeffrey Toomaga-Allen.

The usually mild-mannered Boyd said in The Daily Telegraph that he was “p....d off’’ at the decision to sinbin rather than send off Wasps hooker Gabriel Oghre for a 62nd-minute high shot on Saints halfback Alex Mitchell.

“There is no doubt it is a red card,” Boyd said. “I don’t like the process particularly, but you can’t tell me a swinging arm to the head, there is no sanction, I don’t think there is any malice or intent, it is unfortunate.”

But Boyd – Northampton's boss since 2018 – admitted his team was “too dumb to take advantage’’ with Wasps down to 14 men for 10 minutes.

Northampton still remain in third place, four points off the top of the table.

The Leicester Tigers lead the Premiership after four games, by three points from the Tabai Matson-coached Harlequins.

Leicester beat London Irish after three late penalties by former England flyhalf George Ford.

Matson – in his first year at English champions Harlequins – watched his side score eight tries in a 52-24 rout of Pat Lam’s Bristol. Australia-qualified England squad wing Louis Lynagh grabbed a double and captain Alex Dombrandt continuted his impressive season with a try.

In other results, the Exeter Chiefs thumped the Worcester Warriors 42-5, Gloucester edged Sale Sharks 33-32 and Saracens beat Newcastle 37-23.