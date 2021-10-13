Wayne Pivac's Wales selection nightmare for All Blacks test

Wales coach Wayne Pivac is sifting through his options for a tough test schedule against southern hemisphere teams.

Wales coach Wayne Pivac is under increasing pressure with as many as 21 frontline players unavailable for the looming test with the All Blacks in Cardiff.

Wales host New Zealand on October 31 (NZT) and with the lucrative match coming outside the official November test window, Pivac won’t have his English-based players available for a squad to be named this week.

That means British and Irish Lions stars Dan Biggar, Taulupe Faletau and Louis Rees-Zammit will be off limits along with another six top options who play in the English scene.

There’s also a long list of injured players headed by Lions selections Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric, George North, Dan Lydiate, Leigh Halfpenny and Liam Williams.

New Zealand-born Pivac is in his third season in charge of Wales and has them as current Six Nations champions where they won a triple crown.

But former Wales captain Gareth Thomas believes this is the true acid test for Pivac who hasn’t been in charge of a Wales national team against southern hemisphere opposition yet. They now face New Zealand, South Africa, Fiji and Australia on consecutive weekends.

"A lot of coaches in rugby say judge me on the World Cup, but I think no, judge them when you play the best teams in the world in your back garden and let’s see what you can produce,” Thomas said.

"Let’s see if you can create an environment where Wales can beat New Zealand for the first time in 40 or 50 years or something stupid like that.

"Don’t just say judge me on the Six Nations, for me, this is the acid test of not just every player, but of every coach as well.

"It’ll be interesting to see where Wales are under Pivac against the southern hemisphere teams because I think as the northern hemisphere, that’s where we judge ourselves.

“International rugby is always about testing your wits; it’s not about playing teams who are ranked below you and saying you win all the time just because you play worse teams.

“It’s all about playing the best teams in the world, not when they’re off form when they’re on form, that’s the challenge as a player, and it has to be the challenge as a coach.”

New Zealand have won 31 consecutive tests against Wales since their last defeat in Cardiff in 1953.

Their last encounter was the third-place play-off at the 2019 World Cup which New Zealand won 40-17.

The All Blacks have a game against the United States in Washington before playing Wales. New Zealand then face Italy, Ireland and France.