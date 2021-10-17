'Daunting' task ahead for USA Eagles against All Blacks admits coach Gary Gold

Gary Gold helped the Springboks beat the All Blacks on numerous occasions, but it will be a lot tougher to do the same with USA.

As an assistant coach for the Springboks Gary Gold got used to beating the All Blacks, he did it five times between 2008 and 2011.

However, he knows he’s up against it trying to do the same next weekend, when the USA Eagles take on the All Blacks in Washington DC.

Gold has been the head coach of the Eagles for nearly five years and this will be the first time they’ve have played New Zealand since their 74-6 defeat in Chicago in 2014.

No one is expecting USA to cause an upset, especially as last weekend they lost 34-15 to Uruguay. Just making a game of it could be seen as a victory and for the 54-year-old Gold it’s all very different from the last time he coached against the All Blacks.

READ MORE:

* 'We need more games': USA Rugby eyes future in Pacific Rim, and wants NZ Rugby's help

* All Blacks confirm USA test in Washington D.C.

* 'We are a long way off' - Springboks captain Siya Kolisi's warning as South Africa stalls on Rugby Championship



“It’s chalk and cheese,” Gold told Stuff.

“No disrespect intended to the USA guys, but the Springboks are used to playing regularly against the All Blacks.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images USA head coach Gary Gold hasn't been able to bring in all of his best players from around the world to take on the All Blacks next weekend.

“At that stage, we had a team that had come off winning a World Cup and we had a confident group of players, who’d played a lot of Super Rugby together and also played a lot of test matches together.

“We were lucky to have a wonderful group of players. To beat the All Blacks in four consecutive tests is unheard of, let alone winning in New Zealand twice.

“It really was a golden era, not so much for the All Blacks, but it was for the Springboks.

“But this is completely different, this is a developing stage now, where we’re growing rugby in the country.

“We’re giving an opportunity to our players to represent the US and play against the All Blacks. That’s going to be incredible for the guys and the event is going to be great.

“We don’t always play test matches where we get 30-40,000 people in the stadium and it’s going to be a wonderful occasion for our guys.”

Even to American audiences who know little of the 15-man game, the aura of the All Blacks as being one of the best teams in the world in any sport is there.

But there could be the possibly that the Eagles will be seen as the Washington Generals, to the All Blacks' Harlem Globetrotters like appeal.

If the Eagles are able to keep the score respectable it could do wonders for the game in a country where the sport has so much uncapped potential.

If it’s a hiding, then it may not damage rugby in America, but it won’t do anything to advance the game.

USA have never scored a try in the four previous meetings against the All Blacks. To make matters worse, some of their top players won’t be available to Gold, because the test falls outside the international window.

Gold admits it’s a challenging task that lies ahead.

“It’s an incredibly daunting task, but an exciting one,” he said.

“I can’t believe there would be a rugby player in the world who didn’t aspire to play internationally and one day play against the All Blacks.

“From that point of view, it’s an unbelievable opportunity to play them on our own turf in DC.

“There will be a good crowd coming out, so it’s a wonderful opportunity to play one of the best, if not the best, team in the world.

“But it is daunting, it’s very daunting and unfortunately it comes at a time where we’re not going to be able to get our full compliment of international players, which is a pity, but other than that it’s exciting and a wonderful opportunity for USA Rugby.”