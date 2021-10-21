Why Wales star's conscience wouldn't let him play one last test against the All Blacks

Hallam Amos, pictured vainly trying to stop Joe Moody scoring a try in 2019, is retiring and has passed up the chance for one more test against the All Blacks.

Wales outside back Hallam Amos says his conscience wouldn’t allow him to play against the All Blacks and other test nations, knowing that he would be retiring at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old decided to make early calls to Cardiff coach Dai Young and Wales test coach Wayne Pivac to tell them he was pulling the pin to focus on his medical studies.

Sky Sport Fullback Hallam Amos scored a try in Wales' bronze medal playoff defeat to the All Blacks in Japan at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Wales Online asked Amos if he had been tempted to delay making his decision public until after the upcoming tests against the All Blacks, Wallabies, Springboks and Fiji following injuries to fullbacks Leigh Halfpenny and Liam Williams.

"Nothing in life is black and white and you always have to weigh up every position," Amos said.

"But I thought the best thing for me, and what would sit best on my conscience, was discussing with Wayne and Dai.

"It was always my thinking to tell them early.

"With Leigh and Liam going down, it might have changed things. But I just felt it was better to do it the way I did it.”

Amos, who has won 25 caps since 2013, said he wanted to give Cardiff time to find his replacement and he felt Wales needed notice to build towards the World Cup.

"I guess it is a little bit of a sacrifice in terms of this autumn. There are no guarantees, but I may have been involved, especially with the injuries across the back three,’’ he told Wales Online.

"But while it would have been great to play these games, I have played the All Blacks in Cardiff and the other nations.

"The right thing to do was to tell people early, towards the beginning of the season, so they can plan for the future. It just sat better with me.”

Amos said after telling Young he wanted to tell Pivac himself before word got out.

"Wayne was great, actually. He talked about what he would advise his kids to do if they were in a similar situation.”

Amos scored a try in Wales’ 40-17 loss to the All Blacks in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final bronze medal playoff.

He is one of only three Welsh players to score tries against the four Rugby Championship nations – New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Argentina.

However, Amos rated Wales’ 2015 World Cup win over England at Twickenham as his favourite memory, despite being injured during the game.

"Both coming out of the tunnel and the anthem was incredible and after the game the elation in the changing room was pretty special."