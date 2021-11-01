Eddie Jones defends coaching style after report of rift with ex-All Black coach John Mitchell

Eddie Jones (L), flanked by John Mitchell at the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Mitchell left the England coaching staff after a clash with Jones over Mitchell going to his son's cricket match on a day off.

England called up Harlequins wing sensation Louis Lynagh ahead of next weekend's Test match with Tonga, with head coach Eddie Jones also publicly defending his coaching style and explaining his thought process behind omitting in-form Leicester fly-half George Ford for the autumn tests.

Jones addressed a recent report in The Times regarding England's coaching turnover during his time in charge.

The report included information on the surprise departure of England assistant coach John Mitchell in the summer, after Mitchell on his day off left to watch his son play cricket for Middlesex and was confronted by Jones.

Conceding that he had not always "been as nice as I would like to be", Jones told BT Sport: "I can't say whether [the report] is right or wrong, I just try to be a reasonable person. I have coached for a fair period of time and there are probably times where I haven't been as nice as I would like to be, but I endeavour to be fair all the time, and I'm excited about where this team is going to go.

"I've had these articles written before and articles writing good things about me. There is always a balance to what you read. I'm never as good as they say in the good articles and never as bad as they say in the bad articles."

Michael Steele/Getty Images George Ford, pictured trying to tackle All Blacks hooker Dane Coles in the 2019 Rugby World Cup semifinal, has been dropped from the England squad for the 2021 November internationals.

As for Ford's stellar form with top-of-the-table Leicester, Jones suggested that Ford had improved in certain areas but that England were focused on playing Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell together in midfield during the autumn tests against Tonga, Australia and South Africa.

“We know George is a good player. We have asked him to have a look at a couple of things in his game to make him even better, and I think he is doing that," Jones explained.

"He is playing behind a dominant pack at Leicester and playing well. But we're keen to give Marcus and Owen an opportunity to play at 10 and 12 to see where they can go and take our game."

Jones also stressed the need for England to improve their efficiency off attacking lineouts and on kick returns, highlighting the two areas as "where we get 70 per cent of our ball".

He also notably took the blame for England's failure in that area since the World Cup. "What we need to become really good at is to aggressively attack from either of those and put the opposition under pressure in the first four phases.

"If we can do that, we put ourselves in a position where we can score some points against the opposition, which is the ultimate part of the game. Maybe since the World Cup we became a little bit conservative in that area and again, that is my fault, not the players' fault, but we are looking to address that. We started that in the summer and we'll look to address that again in the autumn."

Jones later added: "I think we have to become much more aggressive in the early part of when we get the ball and we're keen to have a look at what Marcus and Owen can do together."

Alex Davidson/Getty Images Harlequins wing Louis Lynagh, son of former Australia star Michael, has been called up to England’s rugby squad.

Lynagh, the son of former Wallaby fly-half Michael, previously attended an England training camp earlier this season but remains uncapped, leaving him open to approaches to play for Australia, through his father and Italy, where he was born.

His future now appears to lie with England, with Lynagh's call-up following Anthony Watson's recent ACL rupture which has ruled the Bath back out of the autumn tests and beyond.

In one other change to the England squad following their training camp in Jersey this week, Bristol scrum-half Harry Randall has been withdrawn with a hip flexor injury.

Randall has been replaced by Northampton scrum-half Alex Mitchell, a former regular apprentice in England squads, with Mitchell now vying for a spot in England's 23 next weekend alongside Ben Youngs and Raffi Quirke.