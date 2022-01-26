All Blacks support 11-year-old rugby player after hurtful comments he was 'too big to play'

Alfie Pugsley, playing for Wales' Oakdale RFC's under-12s, has had support from a lot of rugby stars after social media comments he was too big for rugby.

The All Blacks and former World Cup winner Jerome Kaino are among rugby stars to show support for a 11-year-old Welsh player after criticism on social media of his size.

Alfie Pugsley will be a special guest at the English Premiership Rugby final after it was revealed that he had attracted negative comments on social media.

His dad, Mark Pugsley, posted a tweet, saying: "Had to remove a post from Facebook as an idiot commented saying my boy is to (sic) 'big' to play under-12s and isn't healthy."

His disclosure led to an outpouring of support for Alfie, who plays for Oakdale RFC's under-12s in the South Wales Valleys region.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Dual Rugby World Cup winner Jerome Kaino, pictured after the 2011 final, has sent a message of support to a young rugby player trolled about his size.

A number of past and present rugby union and rugby league stars sent goodwill messages.

The All Blacks tweeted “you’ve got plenty of fans down here in Aotearoa too, Alfie. Kia kaha.’’

Kaino - a dual World Cup winner with the All Blacks - replied to Mark Pugsley's post, saying: "Hey Alfie, you keep having loads of fun & working hard mate".

Kaino noted "our beautiful game'' was for all genders and "also all shapes and sizes''.

An All Blacks Sevens tweet encouraged Alfie to "don't listen to the naysayers. Keep your head up and remember it’s about having fun with your mates first and foremost. Karawhiua! (Go hard!)”

SKY SPORT The All Black Sevens, featured here at the Tokyo Olympic Games, are among rugby stars to support Alfie Pugsley, a young Britsh rugby player told he was 'too big to play'.

Some people responding to the Pugsley tweeted cited some of the world's top tighthead props, including Ireland's Tadhg Furlong and South Africa's World Cup winner Frans Malherbe, as big men who had made it the top.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Caleb Clarke makes a break against Australia for the All Black Sevens, who have tweeted their support for young Welsh rugby player Alfie Pugsley.

Former Chiefs prop Ben Tameifuna - now playing in France - was also highlighted by Twitter user Brian O'Connor, who said: "Well this “big” fella is making about a million a year, didn’t work out to bad for him!"

South Africa’s 2019 World Cup winner Tendai (Beast) Mtawarira empathised with Alfie.

"People silently bullied me about my size and questioned whether I was the correct age for my age group," Mtawarira said on Twitter. "Keep your head high and never let the haters get to you. The game of rugby is for all."

Nigel Owens, widely regarded as rugby's greatest referee, told Alfie to ignore the negative comments and said he would “come along and referee one of our games one day and will look forward to it.’’

Rui Vieira/AP Wales' Louis Rees-Zammit (C) is tackled by South Africa's captain Siya Kolisi.

Current Wales test wing Louis Rees-Zammit, former England hooker Brian Moore, recently-retired Wales and British and Irish Lions rake Richard Hibbard, England rugby league internationals Alex Walmsley and Jackson Hastings and former Liverpool and England footballer Robbie Fowler also expressed their support.

An English Premiership Rugby spokesman told Sky Sports that Alfie would be invited to the Premiership final at Twickenham in June.

"Once we saw the story on social media at the weekend we wanted to make sure that Alfie knew he is a valued member of the rugby family.

"So we have invited him to the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final, and we are delighted to confirm he has accepted our invitation and we can't wait to welcome him to Twickenham on 18 June.

"We also hope he continues to enjoy playing the game."