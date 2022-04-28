From Kiwi earthquake claims assessor to English rugby champion: Matt Symons bows out

Matt Symons - an Englishman who locked the scrum for Canterbury and the Chiefs is hanging up his boots at the end of the season.

Former Chiefs and Canterbury lock Matt Symons who left New Zealand to win an English rugby title with Harlequins is to retire at the end of the season.

Symons – still only 32 – will leave the London club for a commercial real estate career a decade after assessing claims related to the 2010 and 2011 Canterbury earthquakes.

Steve Bardens/Getty Images Matt Symons, pictured during Harlequins' win over Exeter in the 2021 English rugby premiership final, is retiring after a professional rugby career in New Zealand and England.

“I think there comes a natural time for every rugby player to hang up their boots, and I feel fortunate to be able to make that decision on my own terms,’’ Symons said on Harlequins’ website.

Symons won the English premiership with Harlequins last season and said that was his “most cherished rugby memory’’.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Matt Symons (R) of the Chiefs congratulates Aaron Cruden after kicking a penalty to win the game against the Brumbies in New Plymouth in 2015.

“Overall, from the journey to New Zealand and finishing up back in London, I’ve been very lucky.”

The 2m second rower has often said coming to New Zealand a decade ago was the best thing that happened for his rugby career.

Rejected by the Saracens rugby academy as a youth, Symons turned to rowing and was selected in a Great Britain under-23 squad. But he suffered a forearm injury and could not race.

After an operation, Symons decided to return to rugby, playing in England’s lower leagues with Esher.

The University of Reading graduate then took off to New Zealand for a few months in 2012 – which proved a career-changing move.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Matt Symons on the charge for the High School Old Boys club in Christchurch in 2012.

Symonds told The Guardian in 2018 that he initially worked for the Earthquake Commission [EQC], “dealing with the fall-out, such as insurance claims’’ from the Canterbury earthquakes.

“ I was training a couple of days a week and playing on the Saturday before Canterbury called to see if I could be a bag holder at training. From there I went to the Chiefs before returning home to join London Irish. New Zealand was the best thing that happened to me.”

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Matt Symons stretching at Canterbury training in 2013.

Symons played 15 games for Canterbury, but the Crusaders had some All Black locks so he joined the Chiefs for Super Rugby.

He made 28 appearances for the Chiefs in 2014 and 2015, captained them on a few occasions and was the only non-All Black in their leadership group, alongside Sam Cane, Liam Messam, Aaron Cruden and Brodie Retallick.

But, Symons returned home to England in 2015 to join London Irish.

He told The Guardian three years later that he was “eligible to play for New Zealand through the visa system. I had conversations with the union – I am sure they talk to a lot of people – but if the opportunity had come I could not have justified wearing the jersey because I am English.”

Martin Hunter/Getty Images :Chiefs team mates (L to R) Matt Symons, James Lowe and Mitchell Graham celebrate against the Crusaders in 2015.

Symons played at London Irish under his Chiefs forwards coach Matt Symons but transferred to Wasps in 2016 after Irish were relegated.

He became one of the most consistent locks in the Premiership, making 25 appearances for Wasps, including the extra-time loss to Exeter in the 2017 English Premiership final at Twickenham.

But he was “pleased to get the monkey off my back’’ with Harlequins’ 40-38 grand final win last year.

Symons has played over 80 games for Quins, who are third in the Premiership standings with three games to go.

“Matt has been an absolute warrior for the club since he joined us four years ago,’’ Harlequins’ director of rugby performance Billy Millard said.

“He is one of rugby’s good guys and was instrumental to our Premiership win last season. It’s been an absolute pleasure to work with the big man.”

Symons said the Harlequins players – coached by ex-All Black Tabai Matson – were “a special group that can and has done incredible things’’.

“I’m grateful to be able to put my all into the remainder of the Premiership season here at Quins with a title defence on the line. I’m glad to be able to push for one more trophy before I bow out.”