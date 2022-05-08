Toulouse win dramatic European Champions Cup rugby penalty shootout against Munster

European champions Toulouse needed a penalty shootout to win their quarterfinal after a 24-24 draw with Irish side Munster after extra-time.

Outgoing Munster coach Johan van Graan lamented a penalty shootout exit against European Champions Cup champions Toulouse was “a horrible way” for a classic quarterfinal to end.

Toulouse triumphed 4-2 in the shootout after the French and Irish clubs were locked at 24-24 after 20 minutes of extra-time in Dublin on Saturday (Sunday NZ time).

Alex Davidson/Getty Images Toulouse rugby players celebrate victory in the penalty shoot out with Munster in the European Champions Cup quarterfinals.

Van Graan - who is leaving Munster to coach English Premiership club Bath next season - said it was “certainly one of the best rugby games I’ve been involved with’’ despite the disappointment of losing before 40,000 Munster fans, who had travelled over three hours to Aviva Stadium.

“I said to my wife there from a feeling point of view, this was like the World Cup semi-final in 2015 that I was involved with that we [South Africa] lost 20-18 against the All Blacks.

GETTY IMAGES/Getty Images Ben Healy of Munster reacts as he misses a penalty in the shootout with Toulouse.

“That feeling that we gave it all we got, the players gave it all they’ve got.

Van Graan was proud of his 23 Munster men despite being edged out by a champion team bolstered by some stars of France’s Six Nations Grand Slam victory.

“All you can ask is that guys give it their all and that’s what they’ve done, to put us in a position to go against the European Champions, in a cauldron like that. Nobody on the pitch, not the referee, not Toulouse, have been in a situation like that,’’ van Graan said at the post-match press conference.

Alex Davidson/Getty Images Conor Murray , Ben Healy and Joey Carbery of Munster plan out the shoot out.

“We spoke in the week about the possibilities of extra-time, the number of tries, and we were prepared for it. It comes down to literally a kick. A horrible way for the game to end from a Munster perspective, but Toulouse are one of the true great European clubs, all credit to them. Munster and Toulouse are two incredibly special clubs to be involved with.”

The score was locked at 14-14 at halftime. Both teams scored 10 second half points and remained in stalemate at 24-24 after extra-time.

Each side scored three tries so were allowed to nominate three penalty shootout kickers.

David Rogers/Getty Images Toulouse flyhalf Romain Ntamack scored a try and was on target in the penalty shootout against Munster. (File photo).

France stars Antoine Dupont, Romain Ntamack and Thomas Ramos were on target for Toulouse, but only New Zealand-born Ireland test flyhalf Joey Carbery and British and Irish Lions halfback Conor Murray could convert for Munster, although Murray also missed with a kick and Ben Healy was astray twice.

Backrower Alex Kendellren, veteran wing Keith Earls and Mike Haley scored tries for Munster, with Carbery kicking three conversions and a penalty as well missing two kickable three-pointers.

Wing Matthis Lebel grabbed a brace of tries for Toulouse and Ntamack also dotted down. Ramos kicked nine points.

Toulouse will visit Dublin again for a semifinal against Leinster, who held off a Leicester Tigers comeback to win 23-20 at Leicester’s Welford Road stadium.

Tony Marshall/Getty Images Hanro Liebenberg of Leicester Tigers is tackled by Jimmy O'Brien of Leinster.

Leinster led 20- at halftime, but the Tigers stormed back with 20 second half points.

It required a penalty from substitute Ross Byrne to give Leinster a slender victory.

Ireland test stars Josh van der Flier and Robbie Henshaw scored tries for Leinster while Jonathan Sexton added two conversions and two penalties.

Dual England rugby league and rugby union international Chris Ashton, 35, scored a try for Leicester to cap a week where he broke the English Premiership try-scoring record.

Australian-born England test hooker Nic Dolly rumbled over from a driving maul.

David Rogers/Getty Images Victor Vito, pictured in the 2021 European Champions Cup final, starred for La Rochelle in the 2022 quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, veteran ex-All Black Victor Vito turned in a man-of-the-match performance and grabbed a try in La Rochelle’s 31-19 hmme quarterfinal win over French rivals Montpellier.

The 35-year-old backrower also had a try assist while Kiwi compatriot Ihaia West contributed 10 points through two conversions and two penalties.

Former France test prop Dany Priso and Fiji international Levani Botia also scored tries for La Rochelle while prop Henry Thomas, centre Yvan Reilhac and former England No 8 Zach Mercer dotted down for Montpellier, the French Top 14 league leaders.

La Rochelle – beaten finalists to Toulouse in the European Champions Cup and Top 14 grand finals last season - will have a semifinal against the winner of Racing 92 (France) and Sale Sharks (England), who meet in Paris on Sunday (Monday NZ time).