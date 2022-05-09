Samoan sevens star Kelly Meafua dies after jumping off bridge while celebrating win in France

Kelly Meafua, competing for the Waratahs in the 2018 Global Tens, has died in France where he was playing club rugby.

A French rugby club is mourning the loss of former Samoan sevens international Kelly Meafua who died after jumping off a bridge after a victory in France.

The 32-year-old flanker was playing for Montauban, who had just celebrated a win over Narbonne on Friday (Saturday NZ time) in France’s Pro D2 second tier.

FOX SPORTS Samoan sevens star Kelly Meafua, who has died in France, played for the Greater Sydney Rams in Australia.

"Everyone at USM is in complete shock, Kelly was so well liked. We haven't just lost a player but also a friend and brother," the club said in a statement.

French news reports said Meafua and teammates had been celebrating Montaubaun’s victory in the final home game of the season before he jumped off the Pont-Vieux bridge into the river Tarn, from a height of more than 20 metres.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Kelly Meafua of Otahuhu runs with the ball in an Auckland club rugby game in 2014.

Montauban prop Christopher Vaotoa went to his teammate’s rescue but had to be rescued by firefighters and taken to hospital with hypothermia.

Meafua’s body was recovered the next morning.

The Union Sportive Montauban Sapiac club website posted a tribute to Meafua.

“U.S.M. Sapiac painfully announces the death of Kelly Meafua on the night of Friday to Saturday,” the club statement said.

“One of his teammates tried to rescue him, without success.

“Transported to the hospital for hypothermia, he [Vaotoa] was released this morning in good health. All training is suspended until further notice.

“The entire U.S.M. Sapiac club is shocked by this tragedy, and has a thought for his wife, his children, his teammates, and more generally, all club lovers.”

“Kelly was a player very appreciated by all, his joie de vivre was infectious and radiant.”

Pacific Rugby Welfare stated it was “shocked and saddened to hear the news coming out of France’' and its thoughts were with the families of Meafua and Vaotoa.

The Samoan Observer reported Meafua was from the villages of Sala'ilua and Lalomauga.

He was a regular player on the sevens circuit for Samoa and played for the Greater Sydney Rams in Australian’s National Rugby Championship.

He also turned out for the Waratahs in the Global Tens tournament in Brisbane in 2018.

Meafua first went to France in 2015 to play for Narbonne after playing club rugby in Auckland.

The 1.88m backrower later moved to Beziers in 2018.

A report in the Midi Libre newspaper at the time Meafua joined Beziers said the flanker grew up in Samoa and moved to Auckland at 14.

He did not start playing rugby till he joined Otahuhu at 20 but soon made the Auckland under-21 and Auckland sevens squads.

Meafua moved to Sydney to play Shute Shield club rugby for West Harbor, was named in the Greater Sydney Rams and was part of the Waratahs’ Super Rugby team’s extended training squad.

After his time with Beziers he joined Montauban in 2021. He scored eight tries in 24 matches this season.

Montauban is in the Occitaine region in southern France, about 50km from Toulouse.