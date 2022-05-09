Springboks enforcer Eben Etzebeth reveals All Black who hit him the hardest

Springboks enforcer Eben Etzebeth enjoys the physical challenges that come with playing the All Blacks.

Springboks hard man Eben Etzebeth has revealed the All Blacks star who has put the biggest hit on him during his storied career.

Lock Etzebeth, 30 and pushing on towards another World Cup in France in 2023, doesn’t mind dishing out a bit of punishment but has proven he can take his share as well.

In a wide-ranging interview RugbyPass’ Rugby Roots podcast Etzebeth opened up on the confrontational approach that has highlighted his successful game which includes winning the last World Cup in Japan.

Asked who had hit him the hardest in a tackle, Etzebeth revealed it wasn’t another forward but instead chunky All Blacks great Ma’a Nonu, with the midfielder blind-siding him during a test.

“Back in the day when I went up against Ma’a Nonu. He hit me once, and he just hit me from the side,” Etzebeth said.

“I thought it was one of their props hitting me, [then] I looked at him. He was quite a hard man. Probably the guy who tackled me the hardest.”

Etzebeth said he enjoyed the local rivalries when he played in South Africa, noting the physical approaches that Beast [Tendai Mtawarira] and Marcell Coetzee brought for the Sharks.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Eben Etzebeth doesn't mind dishing out punishment as All Blacks rival Brodie Retallick discovered in their 2014 test in Wellington.

“It’s nice playing against friends, but then there’s playing against guys that you don’t like that much, there’s always a bit of extra spice,” he said.

In pure performance terms, he listed Chiefs and All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick among his world class opponents along with Matjo Itoje, James Ryan and Alun Wyn Jones.

Etzebeth said the All Blacks and England were the teams he liked to measure himself against.

But, playing for Toulon, he knows the French scene well and warned of the growing stature of the current French side as they get ready to host the next World Cup.

”They’re playing pretty well. They’re having an unbelievable year so far. We're playing them in November so that’s a match-up we’re really looking forward to,” he told RugbyPass.