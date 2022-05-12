Team-mates of late Kelly Meafua launch fundraising page for his wife, who is expecting their fourth child

Samoan sevens star Kelly Meafua, who has died in France, played for the Greater Sydney Rams in Australia.

Kelly Meafua’s Montauban team-mates have launched a fundraising page for the late rugby player’s wife, who is expecting their fourth child in August.

They will also honour Meafua by playing in their final match of the season on Thursday (Friday NZ time), less than a week after his death.

The former Samoan sevens international died, aged 31, in France last weekend after jumping off a bridge following Montauban’s 48-40 victory over Narbonne in their final home match in French rugby’s Pro D2, the second tier.

MOUNTABAN/LEETCHI The late Kelly Meafua, right, with his wife Priscilla Orzel, who is expecting their fourth child in August.

Meafua and his team-mates were celebrating in Montauban on Friday (Saturday NZ time) when he jumped off the Pont-Vieux bridge into the river Tarn from a height of more than 20 metres, according to French media reports.

The Montauban club have confirmed that his wife, Priscilla Orzel, is due to give birth to their fourth child in August.

The club said it wished to help Priscilla and the family through its crowdfunding page, “for Priscilla and baby”, on French fundraising site Leetchi.

The page was opened by Montauban captain Stéphane Munoz and a public tribute to Meafua was held at their home stadium this week, with about 1000 fans attending.

Montauban have one more match to play, away to Nevers on Thursday (Friday NZ time) in the final round of the regular season, and the fixture will go ahead despite Meafua’s death.

The club’s social media hashtags this week – #K8 and #PourKelly – are tributes to Meafua, who played in the back row at No 8, and another special tribute is planned in Nevers. Montauban have not qualified for the Pro D2 playoffs.

Montauban president Jean-Luc Leroy said they have lost a real warrior who was a very good player who got fans out of their seats.

“We are saddened and devastated by the death of Kelly Meafua,” he told French news outlet La Depeche.

“This season ends very badly, in the worst way.

“I received many messages from supporters of almost all clubs in France. This is proof that this drama affected everyone in rugby.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images Kelly Meafua playing for Otahuhu in an Auckland club match against Ponsonby in 2014.

Money donated through the crowdfunding page will be used to repatriate the body to Australia or New Zealand, La Depeche reports.

Meafua played in Auckland club rugby for Otahuhu and made Auckland’s under-21s and sevens squads before first heading overseas in 2014 for stints in Australia and France.

A regular on the sevens circuit for Samoa, he also played for the Greater Sydney Rams in Australian’s National Rugby Championship and in France for Narbonne, Beziers and Mountaban, who he joined in 2021.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Kelly Meafua, competing for the Waratahs in the 2018 Global Tens in Brisbane.

He has also been part of the Waratahs’ wider training squad for Super Rugby and played at the Global Tens tournament in Brisbane in 2018.

Meafua is the second player from the Otahuhu club to have died in tragic circumstances in recent months.

In December, Meafua’s former club team-mate, Kawa Leauma, who played for a club in Spain and had represented the Spanish national side in a friendly match in October, died after falling eight metres from a building in the Netherlands.