Nehe Milner-Skudder joins New York in Major League Rugby

Nehe Milner-Skudder gets another chance at the rugby big time with a New York deal in the United States.

Former All Black Nehe Milner-Skudder is joining the growing United States scene, signing with Rugby New York.

He joins fellow All Blacks Waisake Naholo and Andy Ellis at the franchise in Major League Rugby.

Milner-Skudder, a 2015 Rugby World Cup winner who played 13 tests for New Zealand, will also link up with his old Manawatu mate Jason Emery in the Big Apple.

New York are second in the Western Conference of MLR with eight wins from 12 matches and four rounds left in the regular season.

Fullback-wing Milner-Skudder, 31, has had a wretched run with persistent shoulder injuries that cost him a chance of playing for powerful French club Toulon.

The former Hurricanes star’s attempts to reignite his Super Rugby career with the Highlanders didn’t play out.