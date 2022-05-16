Springboks star arrested at Johannesburg airport

Elton Jantjies faces a court appearance after allegedly damaging airline property on a flight from Dubai to South Africa.

The South African Rugby Union confirmed World Cup-winning Springbok Elton Jantjies was arrested at OR Tambo international airport in Johannesburg.

South African media reports said the 31-year-old was handcuffed on his arrival in Johannesburg after a flight from Dubai on Sunday.

“We’ve been informed of Elton’s arrest,” a SARU spokesperson told @rugby365com.

“However, we are still in the process of gathering more information and can’t say anything at this stage.”

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe told News24 “a 31-year-old man has been arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport for malicious damage to property”.

“The man was arrested upon arrival at ORTIA this [Sunday] morning at 08.50.

“The suspect was on an international flight from Dubai to SA when he allegedly damaged property belonging to the airline.”

Jantjies was expected to appear in the Kempton Park magistrate's court on Monday. He was released on R1000 (NZ$100) bail.

South African media said he had been in Dubai on a family holiday.

Jantjies has been playing in Japan for the NTT Red Hurricanes.

He recently attended the Springboks training camp in Durban.

He has played 41 tests for the Springboks since 2012 though has been mainly used as a back-up No 10 to Handre Pollard in recent times.